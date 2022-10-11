More Bray Wyatt clues, Megastar makes history – 3 things fans loved about the WWE RAW season premiere and 2 they didn't

WWE RAW's season premiere was an absolute blockbuster. The post-Extreme Rules episode of the Monday Night Show featured a title match, a reunion, and two returns among its many highlights. It was one of the red brand's best outings of the year, generating a buzz usually reserved for the RAW after WrestleMania.

Hot off the heels of Extreme Rules, fans were excited to see the fallout from the premium live event, and RAW largely delivered. It wasn't perfect, however, with some parts of the three-hour spectacle rubbing fans the wrong way.

We scoured the internet to bring you some of the WWE Universe's favorite takeaways from the season premiere and some they didn't like.

Without further ado, here are three things fans loved about WWE RAW and two things they didn't.

#3: The WWE Universe LOVED the epic returns of Brock Lesnar and The Good Brothers

Brock Lesnar and The Good Brothers returned to WWE RAW in epic fashion by attacking Bobby Lashley and The Judgment Day, respectively. The Beast Incarnate has unfinished business with The All Mighty after their first encounter ended in defeat for the former. His actions on RAW will likely set up a massive rematch at Crown Jewel, where fans can finally witness a proper, uninterrupted battle between these titans.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's return was a pleasant surprise, finally providing AJ Styles with some much-needed backup against The Judgment Day. Fans are optimistic to see how The O.C. will be handled in the HHH era after their initial hit-and-miss run under Vince McMahon.

In the short term, a potential WarGames match involving the Finn Balor- and AJ Styles-led stables sounds like a thrilling prospect.

#2: The lack of incident in DX's 25-year celebration did NOT go down well with the fans

𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐞 𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐲 ♡ @ms2002princess i’m sorry but the dx reunion was not “main event “ worthy i’m sorry but the dx reunion was not “main event “ worthy https://t.co/tqLIR3qS2N

First, D-Generation X's silver jubilee celebration on WWE RAW wasn't dull. The legendary stable delivered nostalgia with their signature catchphrases and edgy humor, reminding fans of their glory days. The audience loved watching Shawn Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, and Road Dogg entertain the masses one more time.

However, their reunion segment main-eventing the show and ending without a confrontation or interaction with any current stars left fans underwhelmed.

On a night of many epic moments, it did not feel like the right segment to close out the show. Although the lack of action was understandable, given Triple H's recent health problems, the reunion's main-event status was still a tad underwhelming.

#2: The audience LOVED The Bloodline's storyline progression on the WWE RAW season premiere

Chris @corvocreed88 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… this storyline is SO GOOD! jey is going thru it #WWERaw this storyline is SO GOOD! jey is going thru it #WWERaw twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/50NWEv27cD

The Bloodline has been one of the most entertaining aspects of WWE for a long time. From Sami Zayn's masterful politicking as the Honorary Uce to Jey Uso's underrated performance as the group's hothead, all six members are firing on all cylinders.

Their WWE RAW season premiere appearance was the latest installment in their saga of combustible family dynamics. Main Event Jey was the show's star, excellently conveying the emotional turmoil caused by following Roman Reigns' orders while deeply distrusting Zayn.

The Bloodline continues to be one of the most consistently entertaining entities on the WWE product, much to the fans' satisfaction.

#1: The WWE Universe DISLIKED the fact that Bray Wyatt didn't physically show up on WWE RAW

name withheld @yousparkypants #WWERaw missing Kevin Owens... and missing an appearance by bray (even a brief one) #WWERaw missing Kevin Owens... and missing an appearance by bray (even a brief one)

Coming out of Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt's return was the hottest news in the wrestling world. Consequently, fans were intrigued to learn more about his future on WWE RAW. It's always better to strike the iron when it's hot, so Wyatt was expected to capitalize on the momentum of his return immediately with an appearance.

The Eater Of Worlds didn't appear, but a cryptic vignette aired instead, along with a new QR code leading to a video puzzle. This left some fans underwhelmed since they expected a satisfying payoff to weeks of clues instead of another mystery involving more waiting.

The good news is that the three-time world champion has been advertised for Friday night's episode of SmackDown!

#1: Fans LOVED Seth Rollins' history-making title win

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



The second ever to accomplish the feat in WWE history behind The Miz. @WWE Rollins officially became a TWO time grand slam champion in @WWE tonightThe second ever to accomplish the feat in WWE history behind The Miz. .@WWERollins officially became a TWO time grand slam champion in @WWE tonight 🔥🔥🔥The second ever to accomplish the feat in WWE history behind The Miz. https://t.co/tmPbDE4k8v

Seth Rollins made history on WWE RAW's season premiere episode by winning the United States championship from Bobby Lashley. The Visionary became the second two-time grand slam champion in WWE history after defeating The All Mighty after a returning Brock Lesnar attacked the latter. This was Rollins' first title win in almost three years, leaving most fans overjoyed.

Becoming the US Champion feels like a deserved reward for Rollins' ability to stay relevant without a title around his waist. The WWE Universe can't wait to see how the four-time world champion fares as the RAW's top male champion.

After establishing himself as one of the red brand's MVPs despite a string of high-profile losses and lack of gold, Seth Rollins should easily be a worthy champion.

