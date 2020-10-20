WWE RAW had a lot of fantastic components for sure, but in an attempt to showcase all of them to mark the new season, it just seemed like there was no sense of cohesion, no real sense of keeping the viewer engaged for three long hours. Everything on WWE RAW should have been given some time to breathe, but it just seemed like everything was put together at the last minute, with no sense of direction.

Take the opening sequence from WWE RAW, for instance. RETRIBUTION strode to the ring to surround The Fiend and Alexa Bliss, and then suddenly, they mixed it up with The Hurt Business, once Bray Wyatt and his ally disappeared from the ring. The Fiend would reappear following the RETRIBUTION vs. Hurt Business match, and then take out the outlaw faction.

Let's just hope that the next episode of WWE RAW, once things settle down, is a better show. In any case, here's the best and worst of WWE RAW, this week.

#1 Best: AJ Styles gets a bodyguard on WWE RAW

AJ Styles is one of the best performers not just on WWE RAW, but perhaps in the history of the business. But he was never the largest guy in the yard, and therefore, the sheer visual of him allying with Jordan Omogbehin, whom you may remember as the guard from RAW Underground is not necessarily a bad thing.

It looks like the bouncer from Raw Underground and NXT signee, Jordan Omogbehin, is paired with AJ Styles #WWERaw — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) October 20, 2020

Back when AJ Styles was on SmackDown, they tried to do the same thing with Joseph Park/Abyss to an extent, but AJ Styles' bodyguard on WWE RAW just cuts a far more imposing figure. The big man also gets the rub through an alliance with AJ Styles, one of the most beloved (and as a consequence, despised, when he is a heel) figures in the business.