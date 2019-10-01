WWE RAW Season Premiere Results, September 30th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Lesnar might face criminal charges, two Legends rekindled their rivalry

Rey Mysterio kicked of the RAW season premiere and his promo was promptly interrupted by Brock Lesnar who came in the ring and snatched his mic away. Heyman started to speak and Rey snatched his mic in reply but Brock delivered two huge F5s to the WWE Legend.

Rey's son, Dominick was watching in the front row and Brock motioned at him before dragging him over the barricades and sending him back first into the ring post and then the concrete. Brock tossed Dominick in the ring and then delivered a third F5 to Rey and another to Dominik before officials came out to stop him.

Segment Rating: A+

Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks

The match was overshadowed by Becky Lynch's rivalry with the Boss

The Boss took out Alexa right off the bat and started a screaming match with Becky Lynch who was at the commentary table. The match continued and Becky was on top of the announce table as Sasha dominated in the ring.

Banks got a rollup pin and the three count before Becky rushed the ring and Banks ran into the audience and escaped. Becky threatened Sasha one last time before they called it quits, at least until Sunday.

Result: Sasha Banks def. Alexa Bliss

Match rating: C

Seth Rollins was in a backstage interview and he was shaken by what happened to Dominik earlier on. He said he will survive Hell in a Cell and walk out as champion before offering Rey Mysterio a shot at the Universal Championship match later. He also threw out sort of an open challenge for his title later in the night as well.

Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler were out for a match with Heavy Machinery and before it began, Jerry Lawler informed us that he saw Otis eat a steak in 12 seconds.

