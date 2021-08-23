RAW after SummerSlam Preview: 2 more top stars to form tag team and win titles, SmackDown star to tease brand change?

Welcome to the RAW after SummerSlam 2021 preview! It was a fun edition of The Biggest Party of the Summer, although it was the SmackDown side that made the bigger headlines.

That shouldn't be too surprising as the Blue brand had bigger matches at the event. Even then, RAW had three title changes and it seems to be a fresh page after the biggest pay-per-view of 2021.

This episode of the Red brand is going to be an important one. Usually, it's common to see returns and big debuts on RAW post-SummerSlam and this could be the same. However, without much knowledge about the potential returns, let's look at the aftermath of SummerSlam and what you should be looking forward to on the show tonight!

#5. Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on RAW

It's a high-stakes tag team match on RAW

Nikki A.S.H. couldn't replicate the magic at SummerSlam 2021 as Charlotte Flair dethroned her to win the RAW Women's Championship again. Rhea Ripley had a role in the match too, but she seemed to have been left out of the mix in the overall story despite being directly involved in the triple threat match.

Either way, Flair is the new champion now and it only took a month for Nikki's incredible run to end. She will be looking to bounce back as she teams up with Ripley to face former women's tag team champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax on RAW.

It's going to be an interesting match-up. Baszler and Jax haven't been on good terms, especially since Reggie was booted out. Since then, it's the latter who has impressed the fans a lot more.

I Don’t Want To Say I Told You So, But I Told You So! The Queen Stands Alone In @WWE! She Proved Once Again That She Is The Greatest Women’s Wrestler Of All Time. There’s No Denying That Truth! So Proud! Congrats Queen @MsCharlotteWWE! WOOOOO! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/QMDW2pbNGR — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 22, 2021

Either way, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax will have to get on the same page to face the team of Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley. Despite their rivalry for the women's title this past month, Ripley has always seemed to get along well with Nikki.

This could translate to chemistry and the formation of another tag team. Not only this, but a win for Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley could mean they get right into the tag team title mix.

Natalya and Tamina have been the women's tag team champions for a few months now and their reign could ultimately end at the hands of the newly-formed tag team on RAW.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das