RAW before Survivor Series Preview: Popular superstar finally getting a title push, Unoriginal plan for the ending revealed?

It's the go-home episode of RAW to Survivor Series 2021. Things are going to get interesting in the battle for brand supremacy, although that concept itself hasn't looked good lately.

Perhaps WWE needs to change their approach to Survivor Series because the build on RAW and SmackDown has had less effort than some B-pay-per-views. This has led to some arguing that Money in the Bank should replace Survivor Series as one of the "big four" pay-per-views, especially since the consequences of the latter aren't that much, while the former is often one of the most important shows.

Whatever it may be, the build-up to Survivor Series 2021 concludes on the red brand tonight before fully wrapping up this Friday on SmackDown. Here's what you need to look forward to on RAW tonight:

#5. Liv Morgan finally emerges as a RAW Women's title challenger

Liv Morgan defied the odds last week by beating four of her fellow-Survivor Series teammates to become the #1 contender to the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. To give you an idea, she beat the likes of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Queen Zelina, and Carmella to earn her shot.

Becky Lynch was at ringside on commentary and seemed to have a bone to pick with Liv Morgan, who teased a feud the previous week. She stated that the four other women in the ring were accomplished in their own right, while Morgan hadn't done anything.

All that changed, thanks to a little assistance from Doudrop, who turned heel and attacked Bianca Belair to cost her the match. Liv Morgan took advantage and emerged as the #1 contender, much to the approval of fans in attendance and watching online.

Liv Morgan is finally getting the title push she deserves, although it won't necessarily translate to victory. As of now, she's a filler feud for the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, with their rivalry likely to occupy the rest of 2021.

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan have a history together. Morgan revealed that when Lynch vacated the RAW Women's title in 2020, she went backstage and told the young superstar that she would be the champion by the time she returned.

Although it was an unfulfilled prophecy, it will be interesting to see the direction their feud takes this week and after Survivor Series 2021.

