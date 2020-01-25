WWE RAW: Top 5 YouTube videos from this week's episode (20th January 2020)

Stephen Moree FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

25 Jan 2020, 09:38 IST SHARE

Bobby Lashley and Lana Prepare for Mixed Tag Match

WWE has become more than just a cable or live event product and is now a multimedia property. Whether you watch it on the WWE Network or on any other site, YouTube views can be used as a metric to determine which angles on screen people seek out to view.

Whether it's someone going to checkout something they missed from RAW live or it is something so good that you have to relive that moment all over again.

Legends returning, Superstars making an appearance after a long time and main-event performers tend to always draw big numbers. Brock Lesnar, for example, is almost always in the top five most watched WWE videos in YouTube. However, guys like Andrade and Drew McIntyre are now getting into the top five and it's a way to get more eyes balls on the up-and-coming stars.

So without further delay, let's have a look at the videos that have got the maximum views this week.

#5 Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio United States Title Ladder Match

The first match of Monday Night RAW this past week was an absolute gem that social media raved about. This match, however, didn't have as many YouTube viewers as I would have thought, given that it was Championship Ladder Match.

Generally speaking, people will seek out matches such as this just to re-watch the insane spots that occurred during the bout and this one was no exception. You had a Hammerlock DDT on The Master Of The 619 by El Idolo onto the ladder from the top of another one and even an attempt by Rey Mysterio to sunset flip Andrade onto another.

The performance of this video certainly has me scratching my head as to why it finished fifth and didn't have as many viewers as I expected and barely finished ahead of The Viking Raiders losing their tag titles.

Viewership Total: 660,000

1 / 5 NEXT