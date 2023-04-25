WWE RAW: Which star was the last to hold the World Heavyweight Championship before it was unified? 43-year-old veteran to potentially return

The World Heavyweight Championship was primarily established on WWE RAW in 2002 after the roster split. It was inspired by the Big Gold Belt in National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) which debuted in 1986. The whole idea was to give the red brand its own World Champion after then WWE Undisputed Champion Brock Lesnar got contracted to the SmackDown brand.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Triple H unveiled the new World Heavyweight Championship. The Big Gold with a WWE logo hasn't been confirmed as a revival of the old belt, marking an end to its retirement status for over ten years, or if it is a new title that shares the name. Taking the former belt into consideration, Randy Orton was the last known World Heavyweight Champion.

Following his WWE Championship victory over Daniel Bryan at Hell in a Cell and a subsequent title defense against Big Show at Survivor Series, The Viper was challenged by then World Heavyweight Champion John Cena.

The idea of a 'one' champion led to a Winner Takes All Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match in the namesake event in 2013. Orton won the match, unifying both the world titles, but it eventually led to the dissolution of the World Heavyweight Title.

Orton was regarded as the World Heavyweight Champion and retained the lineage of the WWE Championship. The 43-year-old feuded with Daniel Bryan for a while before the historic WrestleMania 30 moment that gave precedence to the Yes! Movement.

Often regarded as the WWE Title, its former titleholders include Seth Rollins, Sheamus, and Brock Lesnar. Roman Reigns currently holds the championship, having unified it with his Universal Title at WrestleMania 38.

Does the arrival of the World Heavyweight Championship confirm WWE RAW star Randy Orton's return?

Shelved since May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown, former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton suffered a career-threatening back injury that led to him being written off television by The Bloodline. He consulted neurosurgeons in Birmingham a few months ago and has reportedly undergone surgery.

The Viper's latest pictures and reports almost confirm that he is ready to return. The WWE Draft, which begins this Friday, will give more information on his status.

The advent of the World Heavyweight Championship is potentially good news as the former titleholder could naturally get into a program with the champion, who will be decided on May 27 at Night of Champions PLE. It is speculated that the third world title will be on WWE RAW.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Cody Rhodes' interactions with Randy Orton & John Cena were brilliant. Cody Rhodes' interactions with Randy Orton & John Cena were brilliant. https://t.co/HCeQIb9gJP

Dave Meltzer noted that The Viper is nowhere close to returning this month. Given that his condition gets better over time, he could be back to feuding with The Bloodline with Matt Riddle while aiming for the new world title.

