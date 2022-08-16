WWE RAW women and their ages (from 25 to 44): How old are Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley & Bianca Belair?

A shocking edict was allegedly instituted earlier this year that may affect the WWE RAW and SmackDown rosters moving forward. The rumors came about following the mass releases that took place earlier this year.

Along with budget cuts, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter cited age as a potential cause for many superstars being released from their contracts. He noted that World Wrestling Entertainment was seemingly interested in hiring women aged 25 and under moving forward. The aforementioned policy was also said to affect male talent.

There's been no proper confirmation of the alleged criteria from the Stamford-based promotion. Even if there had been, the initiative potentially began before the management shakeup that put Triple H in charge of the promotion both creatively and for talent relations. Still, the age of various superstars is on fans' minds now more than ever.

After breaking down the ages of the female stars on WWE SmackDown, RAW's roster of women will receive the same treatment. This article will mention the ages of all fourteen female superstars currently signed to WWE RAW. This includes new stars such as Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, along with veterans of the main roster such as Tamina and Becky Lynch.

Below is a breakdown of the RAW female superstars' ages.

#4. WWE RAW women aged 25-32

WWE RAW features fourteen women on its roster. Of the fourteen women, none are younger than 25. In fact, there is only one female superstar on the brand under the age of 31.

Rhea Ripley - 25

Alexa Bliss - 31

Doudrop - 31

Zelina Vega - 31

IYO SKY - 32

Rhea Ripley is the youngest female superstar on RAW by a considerable margin. Still, four wrestlers are in their early thirties, including Alexa Bliss, who has already won both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

Doudrop and Zelina Vega have both tasted gold on the red brand, but they're likely to find a lot more success as they hope to reach their prime in the coming years. Meanwhile, IYO SKY just joined the main roster with her return at SummerSlam 2022.

#3. WWE RAW women aged 33

33 is the magic number for the female superstars on WWE RAW. Of the fourteen women on the roster, four are 33 years old. No other age is shared by as many wrestlers in the division.

Bayley - 33

Bianca Belair - 33

Dana Brooke - 33

Nikki A.S.H. - 33

Bianca Belair is the current reigning RAW Women's Champion. At just 33, she has years to reach her peak truly. Bayley and Nikki A.S.H. are both former RAW Women's Champions and hope to reach the top of the mountain again in the near future.

Dana Brooke is currently holding the WWE 24/7 Championship. While the title has primarily been used in comic segments, it has provided Brooke with regular screen-time.

#2. WWE RAW women aged 34-39

Surprisingly, only three female superstars on the red brand are between the ages of 34 and 39. This age bracket is often where superstars reach their prime.

Carmella - 34

Dakota Kai - 34

Becky Lynch - 35

Dakota Kai is the newest member of RAW within this group. She was released from World Wrestling Entertainment earlier this year before being re-hired. Kai debuted on the main roster during the SummerSlam event.

Carmella and Becky Lynch, on the other hand, have been on the main roster for quite some time. Big Time Becks was called up in 2015 alongside Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. Meanwhile, Carmella was drafted to SmackDown in 2016 alongside Alexa Bliss. Both have won numerous championships during their time with the promotion.

#1. WWE RAW women aged 40-44

The final age group on this list features female professional wrestlers on RAW who are 40 years old and above. Of the fourteen superstars in the RAW women's division, only two are 40 or older.

Asuka - 40

Tamina - 44

Asuka is one of the top stars in the industry and remains one of the best wrestlers of any gender in any promotion. At forty years old, the talented Empress of Tomorrow likely has many years left in the company.

Tamina is the oldest female on the active RAW roster. She's also older than any other woman on the SmackDown roster. At 44 years old, she's still relevant on television. Tamina is a former WWE 24/7 Champion and a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Fourteen women on the WWE RAW roster have ages ranging from 24 to 44, including Bayley, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and Zelina Vega. The vast majority of the stars are well past the alleged cut-off for new signings, so it'll be interesting to see how this list changes over the next few years.

