WWE Recap of the Week: Top News, Rumors, Results, and Storyline Progressions from RAW, SmackDown and NXT (July 11, 2020)

Unique stipulation matches at Extreme Rules, new Championship design, Vince McMahon looking to sell WWE?

Here's the recap of all the action, news, and rumors of WWE programming this week.

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

What an eventful week!

Welcome to the first edition of the new weekly feature "WWE Recap of the Week", where I'll be covering every major thing that took place in WWE this past week. From major storyline progressions and results on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, to top WWE news and rumors of the week, if you missed any of it, don't worry I've got you covered.

This last week was a pretty eventful week for WWE with the rating wars of NXT and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) being highly discussed by the wrestling fans. The Black & Gold brand of WWE aired a special episode featuring some top-class matches. On the other hand, the Red and Blue brands built towards the upcoming "The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules" PPV, which will take place on July 19, 2020.

So without further delay, let's dive straight into the WWE recap of this week. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the current WWE programming on all three brands.

#5 WWE Monday Night RAW

This week's Monday Night RAW kicked off with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and his opponent at WWE Extreme Rules, Dolph Ziggler. Released WWE Superstar Heath Slater came out and asked for a match against McIntyre. The WWE Champion ended up squashing Heath Slater in seconds, leading to Ziggler taking out his anger on Slater. Drew then took Ziggler out and ended the segment hugging out with his former 3MB teammate.

RAW Women's Champion Asuka interrupted the segment of Bayley and Sasha Banks and brought out Kairi Sane. This led to a match between Sane and Banks which ended in a DQ win for Sane after Bayley interrupted, leading to a brawl between the four women.

Aleister Black was attacked backstage. Seth Rollins appeared on the Kevin Owens show and challenged Rey Mysterio for a match at WWE Extreme Rules, which Rey accepted. The faces defeated the heels in a tag team match, after which Mysterio revealed the "Eye for an Eye" stipulation for their match at Extreme Rules.

Advertisement

MVP and Bobby Lashley unveiled the new United States title belt and reminded everyone that he'll face Apollo at the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV. The pair then defeated Cedric Alexander and Ricochet in a tag team match.

That's a beauty. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸@The305MVP has unveiled a NEW #USTitle on #WWERaw, claiming that he IS the new champion after defeating @WWEApollo last week! pic.twitter.com/GzyOzS9vUQ — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2020

Randy Orton, Andrade, and Angel Garza next defeated The Big Show and the Viking Raiders in a 6-Man Tag Team Match. MVP tried to recruit Cedric Alexander. R-Truth ran into Orton and Ric Flair backstage and the two helped him by sending Tozawa the wrong way. Billie Kay defeated Ruby Riott.

In the main event of RAW, Asuka took on Bayley in a champion vs champion match, with Nikki Cross on commentary. Asuka ended up picking up the victory after a great match. Overall, RAW was action-packed, entertaining, and had some great matches.

1 / 5 NEXT