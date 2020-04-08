WWE releases hilarious t-shirt parodying Vince McMahon

WWE are definitely having fun with their new merchandise!

The shirt has been released following the incredibly popular Firefly Fun House match.

What will Mr McMahon make of this?!

Following the Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania 36, WWE have released some hilarious merchandise parodying CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon.

The McBossman puppet, which parodies Vince McMahon, has been a hugely popular feature of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House over the past few months. Its popularity peaked during the Firefly Fun House Match by making a wonderfully self-deprecating appearance in which the puppet yelled, "This is such good s***!"

That very phrase rose to infamy when Jon Moxley appeared on Chris Jericho's Talk Is Jericho podcast after his WWE departure. During the interview, Moxley repeatedly said the phrase while imitating Mr. McMahon - and it appears like WWE have owned the phrase and are most definitely running with it!

The WWE Shop now has “This is such good $*%!” T-shirts featuring the McBossman puppet from the Firefly FunHouse. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ejWVyvYqqD — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) April 8, 2020

The Firefly Fun House Match was heralded online for its self-mockery, self-deprecation, and creative genius. It featured several little Easter eggs that rewarded the loyalty of lifelong wrestling fans, like throwing back to previous personas portrayed by John Cena and the appearance of McBossman, among other things. You can check out my article about the Easter eggs you may have missed from the match by clicking here.

The "This is such good $*%!" t-shirt is now available via the WWE Shop, and can be purchased here.