Is the WWE Universe turning on Roman Reigns because of his new schedule?

For years, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns was on a mission. Already a main event superstar and world champion, he was in search of something much more important than money or titles; he wanted the respect that was due to him.

The WWE promotional team certainly didn't do him any favors in the process of his development. The audience could see his initial push coming from a mile away, and it wasn't long before that rubbed the fans the wrong way. After enduring a decade of 'Super Cena,' they balked at the idea of a handpicked corporate champion.

This, although Roman Reigns clearly had superstar status written all over him. He checks all the boxes for what a franchise player in sports entertainment should be. On the mic, in the ring, or making special appearances, this guy looks the part and makes the perfect ambassador and spokesman for the company.

Bottom line: He's the face on the billboard that sells the tickets; at the end of the day, that's all that really matters; it's the name of the game.

Despite all this, most of his early years in the main event were muddled and featured a lot of re-tooling and re-starts. But when Reigns faced a very real-life leukemia scare, it was as if the audience collectively decided to let the past go. For seemingly the first time, they saw him as a human being and not just another WWE puppet.

Another tipping point in Reigns' favor was that when he finally turned heel, he took the ball and ran with it. He's currently on the best and most dominant run of his career, fortified by his troops, The Bloodline. Today, he's the biggest star in professional wrestling - a spot he should have been the entire time anyway.

Recently, the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion signed a contract that will have him making fewer appearances

This applies particularly to house shows, but it can also include premium live events. Like this month, when he skipped Hell in a Cell. There was plenty of backlash on social media and from wrestling critics.

The argument has been made that if WWE is going to consolidate their two top titles, they should be in the hands of a single competitor who will be on television, week in and week out.

Reigns' new schedule may leave a bad taste in the mouth of some, but it's not completely unprecedented. Vince McMahon and the creative team held out Brock Lesnar from several big events when he was the top guy. They utilized the 'less-is-more' philosophy to make The Beast into a special attraction. When he finally did show up, it gave all of his matches a 'big fight' feel.

They are now attempting to do the same with Reigns, not only giving him time to preserve his health but also to explore external projects. At some point, The Tribal Chief will walk away from the ring, and he's in the process of setting up that future today. While that may not be good form on his part, he's earned that right.

Does the WWE Universe have a right to be upset by this? Of course they do. As paying customers, they want to see the big stars, and there's none bigger right now than Roman Reigns.

Although there's been some grumbling and growling from a handful of WWE followers, this may turn out to be a positive situation. Sometimes you can get too much of a good thing, so peeling Reigns back every now and then won't be the downfall of the promotion. In fact, it will make The Head of the Table's appearances and title defenses mean so much more.

While it's very different than what many newer fans are used to, it's really just a page out of old-school ideals.

Positioning the champion as a special attraction didn't start in WWE. It's gone on for generations before. We must 'acknowledge' that it likely won't end with Roman Reigns.

Note: Roman Reigns will be appearing this Friday on WWE Smackdown on Fox, defending his Undisputed Universal Championship against Riddle.

