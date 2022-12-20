Roman Reigns is WWE's biggest and most influential superstar of the last decade. Betrayal is a tale as old as time, and the company has incorporated it into storylines aplenty over the years.

Back in 2014, The Visionary was not the incredibly popular babyface we know today. That was when he turned on Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose and disbanded the Shield. Despite sporadically feuding and teaming with his stablemates ever since, the former United States Champion ultimately became a draw as a singles superstar, whereas Reigns became the face of the company.

The Tribal Chief is sans fear of any challenge that comes his way, except when he is consumed with the past. He is unable to let go of the betrayal by his stablemate those many years ago, as reflected in their title match at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

In a story that transcends the confines of a WWE program, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins demand a resumption of their iconic feud. Listed below are three signs that point towards a rematch happening soon.

#3. Seth Rollins has dropped the United States Championship

When Seth Rollins won the United States Championship from Bobby Lashley earlier this year, it looked like a sign of a new direction for The Visionary.

He immediately found himself the target of Austin Theory, Mustafa Ali, and Lashley himself. Most of the WWE Universe would have expected all of them to play fodder for The Visionary as the latter seemed destined for a long and overdue run with a singles belt. At Survivor Series, however, Theory surprisingly pinned Rollins after The All Mighty speared the latter during a triple threat bout.

Whilst he has become the new #1 contender to Theory's title, it seems like WWE has plans to move Rollins into the bigger picture as we head towards a new year and the initial stages of the road to WrestleMania.

#2. Roman Reigns has a plethora of potential challengers for Rumble, but none like The Architect

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2022 was a masterclass in storytelling

Sheamus, Kevin Owens, and even Drew McIntyre, among other names, are potential challengers for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at the Royal Rumble.

It's a list of credible and world-class athletes. And yet, Seth Rollins is debatably the most fitting opponent for Reigns at the Rumble. Whilst they could sell any other event as well, Royal Rumble in 2023 will mark the second consecutive event to host Reigns vs. Rollins should WWE book this match for the premium live event.

Their match at this year's event was a masterclass in storytelling. Despite this, the feud was abruptly brought to a screeching halt in favor of Reigns vs. Lesnar for WrestleMania.

If Rollins beats Reigns at the Rumble and takes away a championship from the Head of the Table, it could pave the way for the rumored WrestleMania sequel between The Visionary and the American Nightmare. This time for a world championship, thus enhancing the big match at the Show of Shows.

#1. Seth Rollins teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat The Usos on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos on December 19, 2022 edition of WWE RAW

The December 19, 2022, episode of RAW contained several moments that left fans wondering who the potential challenger for Roman Reigns would be at the Royal Rumble.

Kevin Owens remains largely popular as the next in line for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with his ongoing issues with The Bloodline. RAW featured AJ Styles getting tangled with Sami Zayn, and The Usos with KO and Rollins, who was attacked by Theory during the main event. Despite this, Owens managed to score the decisive pinfall for his team.

This opens up the possibility for the company to swerve its viewers and go in a direction they probably wouldn't expect.

Seth Rollins is the go-to player for WWE, and the company knows this. With a rich history and a remarkable bout at the same event this year, the Royal Rumble of 2023 could host a much-anticipated and inevitable rematch between the former brothers.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : Do you think Seth Rollins is the ideal wrestler to defeat Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship? Definitely. It's fitting he steals one title from the Head of the Table. No, Reigns should headline both nights at WrestleMania 39 0 votes