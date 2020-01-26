WWE Royal Rumble 2020: 3 Matches with great builds and 3 with builds that are lacking

It's almost upon us!

A great build up to a big PPV match can really go a long way towards getting fans to care about a potential that match. If the bout is thrown together last minute with very little backstory, it will be hard for viewers to get invested in it. But if we are given layers to a story/feud and weeks of different aspects around an angle, then anticipation for the bout will likely be high.

Usually, the major title feuds and the feuds around the women's titles are done over a period of weeks in order to build to the PPV match. While the Lacey Evans/Bayley feud has been brewing for almost a month, it has been unevenly done. Evans gave a promo on the go-home SmackDown that would have been better served had it been given at the beginning of the feud.

Evans talked about her father's struggles with mental issues as well as her own tough upbringing. Had the Sassy Southern Belle given that promo a month ago, it would have gotten more of the crowd behind her. There are portions that cheer for her, but it's hard to get an entire crowd to avidly root against one of the Four Horsewomen of NXT.

The Royal Rumble event is one of the most anticipated PPVs of the year. Fans love the battle royales and we love it even more so now since both the men and women have an elimination match. But even with those two big matches to look forward too, the entire card is a mix of some feuds with great builds and some with builds that could have been done better. Here are three Royal Rumble matches that have been built well and three that need more behind them.

#3 Lacking build - Sheamus vs. Shorty G

It's been nothing new for the former Chad Gable.

We started to get return vignettes for Sheamus about a month ago. He would talk about how things have changed for the worse on the blue brand and how he was looking to change the status quo. It would be almost another month before we would actually see the Celtic Warrior in a WWE ring, but when his music hit, it was welcomed by the WWE Universe.

He appeared to be hitting the ring to help an outnumbered Shorty G. His presence worked as the Revival hit the bricks once the former WWE Champion entered the ring. But in a quick turnaround, Sheamus would attack the man many thought he came to save.

With that attack, it became apparent that Sheamus was going to go back to being a bully. He's basically claimed the same thing that all of Shorty G's opponents have - he's short and they are better than him. The pairing screams of pre-show and if it had some more rhetoric behind it rather than "pick on the short guy" it would have a better backbone holding it up.

