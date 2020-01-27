WWE Royal Rumble 2020: 5 Booking mistakes that were made

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

27 Jan 2020, 19:13 IST SHARE

WWE didn't fully deliver at The Royal Rumble

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

The Royal Rumble is the start of the Road to WrestleMania and after Charlotte and Drew McIntyre won their respective matches last night, the WWE Universe already has a solid picture of what the two Championship matches at WrestleMania may look like.

There also wasn't a single Championship change on the show, even though there were four titles defended. Somehow The Fiend, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Andrade all walked out of Houston, Texas with their Championship reigns intact.

It was a night that made stars with the likes of Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler standing out in the Women's Royal Rumble. Also, in arguably the moment of the night, WWE Hall of Famer Edge made a miraculous return to in ring competition. The Rated R Superstar proved the rumors were true and that he still has what it takes to wrestle a few more matches following his retirement due to a neck injury in 2011.

It's hard to argue that last night's show didn't deliver, but despite this, there were a few booking mistakes that the company made throughout.

#5. Charlotte Flair racks up another win

The Queen reigns supreme at the Royal Rumble

Last night's Women's Royal Rumble match predictably came down to Shayna Baszler and Charlotte Flair and even though Flair had been seen as the favorite throughout the build-up to the match, there was hope that Baszler would be the woman that WWE decided to gamble on. The company made the same mistake back in 2014 when Batista won the Royal Rumble. He was an obvious favorite and fans rejected his victory before it even happened.

It could also be argued that this is a win that Flair didn't need. Last year she walked into a main event at WrestleMania because she was Vince McMahon's favorite, why would this year be any different?

Advertisement

Flair is already a 10-time Champion who has broken records throughout her career, this was an accolade that she didn't need. Baszler could have used to kick-start her main roster career, but once again WWE booked it differently.

1 / 5 NEXT