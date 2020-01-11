WWE Royal Rumble 2020: 5 Superstars who shouldn't eliminate Brock Lesnar

Who will stop Brock Lesnar?

After this past week's episode of Raw, the WWE Universe has just one question on its mind. Why is Brock Lesnar in the Royal Rumble? According to Lesnar and his advocate, Paul Heyman, there is no Superstar on the roster who is worthy enough of challenging the WWE Champion for the coveted prize.

For the lack of a worthy opponent, Brock Lesnar went ahead and officially announced his participation as the number one entrant in the Royal Rumble match. All eyes will be glued to the 30-man bout in anticipation of not only the victor but also the man who eliminates The Beast Incarnate.

WWE fans across the globe assume that whoever is the Superstar that eliminates Lesnar will be next in line for a shot at the WWE Title. While I am all for someone to step up to The Beast and challenge him head-on, here are five Superstars who should not be the ones to eliminate Brock Lesnar.

#5 Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez decimating The Beast

This is a huge if. If Velasquez is a part of the match, he shouldn't be the one who gets the better of Lesnar. In 2010, in UFC 121, Cain Velasquez defeated Brock Lesnar for the UFC Heavyweight Championship via TKO in the first round that lasted for just over four minutes, leaving Lesnar in a bloody mess. That was the only time these two faced off in the Octagon.

After his stint with UFC, Velasquez made his debut into the world of pro-wrestling in 2018. He fought a match in the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide promotion under a mask. His performance was highly appreciated by many wrestling journalists.

In 2019, on SmackDown's first show on Fox, Velasquez came out to avenge Mysterio and his son's beatdown by the hands of Brock Lesnar. His attack on Lesnar set up a match between the two for the WWE Title at Crown Jewel that Lesnar won.

Both these stars are now part-timers and haven't had a singles match lasting more than ten minutes in the recent past. Also, WWE fed off the drama and suspense to the duo's UFC match in the build to the match at Crown Jewel. Witnessing these two go at it again in a WWE ring is in nobody's bucket list now.

