WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Predictions: Final four in women's Rumble match

Which performer will be the third winner of the women's Rumble?

There have only been two Royal Rumble matches featuring women. The first one took place in 2018 and was won by Asuka. That final four consisted of the Empress of Tomorrow, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella and Sasha Banks. Last year's final participants were Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and Bayley. Since both Bayley and Lynch will likely be defending their titles on the 26th, neither woman will make it two in a row.

The rest of the roster will get its shot at stamping their tickets to WrestleMania 36. Outside of the Four Horsewomen of NXT and a few others, there aren't a lot of names that would make sense to win. Either the booking hasn't backed them up lately or the performers don't have the star power yet to be featured in a match at The Show of Shows.

Since the two former winners are facing each other, it means we will get another first-time winner. A win in the match could do wonders for stars waiting to break out like a potentially returning Ruby Riott or someone like Sonya Deville or Sarah Logan.

Those three women have been secondary players on either RAW or SmackDown, so are they logical choices to make it to this year's final four for the women? Here are my predictions for the final four female participants in the 2020 Royal Rumble.

#4 Sasha Banks

The Boss

One of the few plausible opponents at WrestleMania 36 for Bayley - if she remains SmackDown Women's Champ - is her friend/ally, Sasha Banks. The two are currently aligned and on the same page as the top heels on the blue brand.

But how long will it be until Banks tires of playing second fiddle to the Champ? It's a part of her arrogant "Boss" persona and she'll want the title sooner rather than later. WWE will want the biggest matches possible for the Show of Shows, so if Shayna Baszler or Charlotte Flair doesn't win, it would make sense for the Boss to win and challenge her friend.

SmackDown is in a weird state at the moment of trying to build Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss as top faces of the brand. It is taking time to do that, so the best possible choice for WrestleMania might be to have Bayley face Banks for the title.

It wouldn't be hard to book Banks to win the Rumble because she still has a huge portion of the crowd behind her even as a heel. She's also a good bet to be the Iron Woman of the match again after lasting for nearly an hour in 2018.

