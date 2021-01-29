WWE Royal Rumble 2021 - 5 Possible finishes for Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg

As one of the 'Big Four' pay-per-views on the WWE calendar, Royal Rumble has always featured more marquee matches. This year is no exception. Goldberg is still one of the most talked-about Superstars in WWE today, as he is set to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

As is the case with any Goldberg match since his return to WWE in 2016, there is no predictable outcome. This is because of the way the WWE Hall of Famer has been booked since then. For better or worse, Goldberg matches are always intriguing. This Sunday's contest is no different.

Multiple variables may come into play here, with WWE possibly trying something radical to boost the viewership numbers of Monday Night RAW. There are several possible ways Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg could end, with either Superstar leaving Royal Rumble as the WWE Champion. Or will it be none of them?

Here are five possible finishes for Drew McIntyre's WWE Title defense against Goldberg at Royal Rumble 2021.

#5 Goldberg defeats Drew McIntyre clean at WWE Royal Rumble

This is the big concern of Goldberg challenging for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble. Every match that the WWE Hall of Famer has, he stands a substantial chance of winning. That was evident in his two Universal title challenges against Kevin Owens and Bray Wyatt.

Goldberg could continue his streak of defeating younger Superstars to win the world title at Royal Rumble by taking down Drew McIntyre. It would be a crying shame, considering the roll McIntyre has been on in the past year. However, this is a booking decision that isn't beyond WWE and Vince McMahon.

RAW needs a severe ratings bump, but have focused more on short-term fixes to maintain viewers instead of telling better stories. Goldberg winning the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble would fit right into that line of decision-making. It would also clearly indicate the very reason why RAW has been struggling recently.

This is the worst-case scenario for Royal Rumble. Drew McIntyre losing clean to Goldberg would undo the good work WWE has done in building The Scottish Terminator up as a major star, but it, unfortunately, is not out of the question.