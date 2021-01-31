WWE Royal Rumble 2021: 5 Things that could happen with Randy Orton

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is a perfect stage for epic showdowns, and Randy Orton could be a huge part of the upcoming event.

The Viper will take part in the Men's Royal Rumble match, where he may encounter some of his fiercest rivals in WWE. Randy Orton is one of the favorites to win this year's Royal Rumble, but he could also be eliminated at an early stage given how volatile his current situation is on RAW.

Randy Orton's feud with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt has been a major highlight of the Red brand in recent memory. Over the past few weeks, Alexa Bliss rose to the occasion to continue the storyline in Wyatt's absence, and she has been the most newsworthy aspect of RAW every week.

It will be interesting to see how Orton's supernatural connections will collide with other storylines in the Royal Rumble match. With that in mind, let's take a look at five things that could happen with Randy Orton at WWE Royal Rumble 2021.

#5 Edge eliminates Randy Orton from the WWE Men's Royal Rumble match, or vice versa

One year ago. Feels like a decade doesn’t it? Last years story was once in a lifetime. No sense trying to recreate that. Impossible. I don’t have you there. This year my journey is different. I’m not just happy to be back. I want back what I never lost and it starts this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/bmSTyr6nHC — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) January 26, 2021

After Edge made his surprising comeback to WWE at last year's Royal Rumble, The Rated-R Superstar was involved in a high-profile feud with Randy Orton.

The two veterans faced each other at WrestleMania 36, and then at WWE Backlash 2020. At Backlash, Edge suffered an injury that put him on the shelf for several months. The Rated-R Superstar recently announced that he will return and take part in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match.

On WWE Backstage, it was revealed that Randy Orton and Edge will be the first two entrants in the Men's Royal Rumble.

BREAKING NEWS:

As announced on #WWEBackstage, the #1 entrant in the 2021 Men's #RoyalRumble will be @RandyOrton and the #2 entrant will be @WWE Hall of Famer @EdgeRatedR! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sfLH3OtonW — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 31, 2021

Over the past few months, there have been rumors that Edge and Orton could face each other in a rubber match at WrestleMania 37. If either competitor was to eliminate the other Superstar at the upcoming Royal Rumble event, Edge and Randy Orton's feud could continue on the Road to WrestleMania 37.

An unexpected direction would be if both of them temporarily teamed up in the Rumble to fight a bigger threat instead. Either way, Edge and Orton will surely renew their rivalry, at least for the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match.