WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Ranking and grading every match

WWE's first pay-per-view of 2021 is in the books. Royal Rumble was a pretty fun show, with five matches on the card.

Both Royal Rumble Matches were extremely fun, as was every title match to the extent possible. However, one of those title matches stood out. All things said, there wasn't a truly bad match at Royal Rumble 2021.

Royal Rumble 2021 was another great PPV from the ThunderDome

WWE booked some excellent moments across the board, in the two Royal Rumble Matches and elsewhere on the card. This was another great pay-per-view to take place in the WWE ThunderDome. There hasn't been a bad one since the move last summer.

Hopefully, WWE continues their momentum of good wrestling on Sundays as we head onto the Road to WrestleMania. Here is every match at WWE Royal Rumble graded and ranked, from worst to best.

#5 Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg (WWE Championship)

The opening match at Royal Rumble was between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Goldberg, with the action coming right out of the gate. The two did not even wait for the opening bell to begin brawling with each other. McIntyre hit an emphatic spear, but the WWE Hall of Famer replied with one of his own - this time through the barricade.

The match officially began once the WWE Champion recovered and made his way back to the ring. It was a complete finisher-fest, as all Goldberg matches are. He kicked out of the Claymore Kick seconds into the match before hitting two spears and a Jackhammer on McIntyre.

Advertisement

However, nothing could keep the Scottish Terminator down, as he managed to hit another Claymore to get the victory. It was quick and emphatic, made much more bearable than some of Goldberg's other world title matches simply because of the outcome.

This match was the best it could have been at Royal Rumble, considering the strengths of Goldberg. However, it was still only two minutes long. That does limit how high it can be on this list. Drew McIntyre coming out on top did boost the match tenfold.

Grade: B