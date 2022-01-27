5 potential finishes to the Men’s Royal Rumble match

The Men’s Royal Rumble match is one of the most anticipated contests in WWE. Fans wait patiently for the Premium Live Event, where 30 superstars compete in an over-the-top-rope elimination match for a chance to headline WrestleMania.

Like every year, several top superstars have declared themselves for the Rumble. These include tag teams, former champions, and newcomers. Hollywood celebrity Johnny Knoxville will also be a part of this year’s Rumble. Each of these men will try their best to survive and win the contest.

Fans will get to watch many great spots during the match. Everyone will have to wait to see who wins the men’s Royal Rumble to main event WrestleMania.

There are a few ways the match could end. We’ve already taken a look at the superstars who could win this year's contest to challenge Brock Lesnar. Meanwhile, several stars could win the competition and challenge Roman Reigns instead.

In this article, take a look at the five potential finishes to the Men’s Royal Rumble match that could make things more interesting.

#5. Former WWE Champion wins the Men’s Royal Rumble for the first time

Experience has historically helped superstars during Royal Rumble matches. A few former WWE Champions will be part of the 30-man contest this year.

While the Royal Rumble could help WWE find the next big superstar, the creative team could look to give a fan-favorite veteran the win at the show. AJ Styles doesn’t have any active storylines and is capable of winning his first Rumble this year.

Kevin Owens is another former WWE Champion who could win the Rumble. If Seth Rollins defeats Roman Reigns for the Universal title, he could have a blockbuster match against KO at WrestleMania.

Former champion Big E is also one of the favorites to win this year’s match. He has proven himself with the WWE title, and the creative team could give him a good storyline leading to another title victory.

Former champions know what it feels like to carry the weight of the company. Allowing a former WWE Champion to win the 30-man match will give the creative team a chance to build a great storyline heading into The Show of Shows.

Edited by Abhinav Singh