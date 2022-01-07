5 WWE Superstars who could win the Royal Rumble and challenge Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been on top of WWE for well over a year. The Tribal Chief has seen many ups and a few downs, but remained dominant in the ring.

This will be the second consecutive Royal Rumble where Reigns will be the Universal Champion. 30 men will compete in the match to determine who will get a chance to challenge for a world title at WrestleMania 38.

Last year, Edge outlasted 29 other men and challenged Reigns at WrestleMania, but failed to win the Triple Threat Match.

Many expect to see Brock Lesnar take on Roman Reigns at the Show of Shows this time around. However, plans may have changed after Lesnar’s WWE Championship victory.

Check out five WWE Superstars who could win the Royal Rumble and challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

#5. Randy Orton could win the WWE Royal Rumble to challenge Roman Reigns

The Apex Predator been a top performer in WWE for over two decades now. He's one of the only men in the industry who are probably bigger than Roman Reigns.

The Viper has won the World Heavyweight and WWE Championships several times in his career. However, he is yet to win his first Universal Championship.

WWE will be looking to book the biggest possible match for Reigns at WrestleMania 38. This could push the creative team to build up a Royal Rumble victory for The Viper.

If Lesnar is not going to face Reigns at WrestleMania, Randy Orton is the next biggest superstar in line. He could go on to win the 2022 Royal Rumble and decide to go after the Universal Championship.

Orton has already won the Royal Rumble twice in his career. WWE could look to put another world title on Orton to ensure he comes closer to the record for the most title wins before retiring.

It would be great to see two of the biggest heels in the business go head-to-head at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Kataria