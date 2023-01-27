WWE Royal Rumble 2023: 5 possible moments that could steal the show – Major title change, Surprise winners, and more

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is almost here. It will undoubtedly be one of the biggest premium live events of the year.

Along with two Rumble matches, fans will also witness title matches and the first-ever Pitch Black match between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt. It will be a night of returns and surprises.

With so much set for the event, several show-stealing moments are expected, so without further ado, here are five possible moments that could steal the show at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

#5. Cody Rhodes wins the Royal Rumble

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps After how tonight turned out I think it’s safe to say the road to WrestleMania is clearer than before.



Cody Rhodes returns & wins the 2023 Royal Rumble.



Cody Rhodes v Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 Night 2 in Hollywood.



Cody becomes the man to end Roman’s historic run. After how tonight turned out I think it’s safe to say the road to WrestleMania is clearer than before.Cody Rhodes returns & wins the 2023 Royal Rumble.Cody Rhodes v Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 Night 2 in Hollywood.Cody becomes the man to end Roman’s historic run. https://t.co/vMfbt0kt7q

The company has confirmed 15 names for the Men's Royal Rumble, and one of them is the returning Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare last competed at WWE Hell in a Cell where he defeated Seth Rollins after delivering a five-star classic match. He is undoubtedly the top babyface in the company, ideal to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes entering close to the beginning and going on to outlast 29 other competitors to win the bout will surely steal the show.

#4. The Rock returns

🌆🕹️Almighty Uce☝🏽🥇 @KingofIWC I don’t care if it’s for the titles or not. I don’t care if The Rock has to when the Royal Rumble, I just want the match to happen. I don’t care if it’s for the titles or not. I don’t care if The Rock has to when the Royal Rumble, I just want the match to happen. https://t.co/EEORsfhsfw

The Rock is heavily rumored to be making his comeback at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 to set up a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood.

His music hitting will be enough to steal the show. He could win the Men's Rumble and during the match. Fans could also see him confront Stone Cold Steve Austin should The Texas Rattle Snake also return at the show in Texas.

He could also confront Roman Reigns after the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match to set up a face-off on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Here are five ways The Rock could return at the event to steal the show.

#3. Uncle Howdy causes a major title change

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Alexa Bliss gets saved by Uncle Howdy Alexa Bliss gets saved by Uncle Howdy 👀 https://t.co/YmhvGVX1lh

Over the last few weeks, fans have seen Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy constantly trying to take control of Alexa Bliss amid her rivalry with Bianca Belair.

Little Miss Bliss could gain an advantage if Uncle Howdy appears at Royal Rumble 2023 during her RAW Women's Championship match against The EST of WWE. This could certainly cause a title change.

Alexa Bliss could win the RAW Women's Championship to steal the show in San Antonio, Texas.

#2. Roman Reigns loses his title at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

The Tribal Chief is scheduled to face Kevin Owens with his Undisputed World Title on the line. While most fans expect him to win, the company could've planned something different.

Sami Zayn could possibly make a blunder and cause Roman Reigns to lose the World Title to Kevin Owens. The Bloodline could then officially expel The Honorary Uce from the group.

The moment will generate a wild response at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 as The Head of The Table has been the champion for over 800 days.

#1. Sami Zayn wins the Men's Rumble

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



“Everything that’s happened in the last week or so, I don’t think it’s The Rock. I was told it wasn’t, and all indications are it’s not.”



- per Either Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, or an “outsider” brought in by WWE are going to win the #RoyalRumble Match on Saturday.“Everything that’s happened in the last week or so, I don’t think it’s The Rock. I was told it wasn’t, and all indications are it’s not.”- per @davemeltzerWON Either Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, or an “outsider” brought in by WWE are going to win the #RoyalRumble Match on Saturday.“Everything that’s happened in the last week or so, I don’t think it’s The Rock. I was told it wasn’t, and all indications are it’s not.”- per @davemeltzerWON https://t.co/BGzYAqKQ6o

As noted earlier, The Bloodline could finally expel Sami Zayn from the faction after Reigns' match with Kevin Owens.

However, Zayn could pull off double duty by entering and winning the Men's Rumble on January 28. He could then go on to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood.

While this scenario seems unlikely, Zayn being the one to dethrone Reigns will make a lot of sense and the moment will be perfect to headline The Showcase of The Immortals.

