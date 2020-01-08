WWE Royal Rumble: 5 Interesting Superstars who could enter the match at number 30

Imagine the roar of the crowd, if Edge actually returns

Believe it or not, we're only days away from the Royal Rumble, following which the road to WrestleMania officially begins, in truly spectacular fashion. The Royal Rumble match for the men has already received its first jolt in the arm when Paul Heyman announced that Brock Lesnar would enter the match at Number 1.

But who could enter the match at Number 30, and realistically have the best chance of winning the whole thing? We all know that most Royal Rumbles do not pan out with Number 30 picking up the win, but Number 30 is a coveted spot, at least from a storyline point of view.

Be sure to let me know who you would like in that spot, people. I would be very curious to know who would want as the winner of the match as well.

So without further ado, let's identify 5 viable contenders at Number 30.

#5 Edge

Edge has one of the most memorable theme songs in the history of WWE and if he were to indeed make a return at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, it would be one of the greatest pops in the history of the wrestling business, in my opinion.

There are various rumors doing the rounds, indicating that the man may indeed make a huge comeback at the Royal Rumble. If Edge were to return, the Royal Rumble might be the safest match for him to be a part of.

The only reason why his name is so low in the list is that if he was to be eliminated, then the WWE Universe would turn on the match in a pretty major way. And if the audience hijacks the match, then that's a situation WWE doesn't want to be in.

