WWE Royal Rumble Rumor Roundup: Potential spoiler on winners and surprises, Status of The Undertaker and Paige

We are less than a week away from arguably the most exciting WWE shows of the year as Royal Rumble 2022 is set to take place on January 29 live from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

WWE has done a great job in hyping up the show, especially by announcing some massive surprises and returns for the women's Rumble match. We now have potential spoilers on the winners of both the Rumble matches as well as more surprises planned.

To get you up to speed with all that's going around, here are the top rumors for WWE Royal Rumble 2022 that you need to know. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and predictions for the show in the comment section below.

#5 Potential spoiler on the winners of WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Continuing the tradition of the last four years, WWE will once again have two separate Rumble matches this year - one for men and the other for women. The stakes are high as always with the winner getting the opportunity to challenge a top champion of their choosing in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

As reported by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the favorites to win this year's men's Royal Rumble match are Big E, current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, and Drew McIntyre.

Out of these three, only Big E has officially announced his entry into the match as of now. Lesnar is scheduled to defend the WWE title against Bobby Lashley at the show, however, there's nothing stopping him from pulling off double-duty and entering the Rumble as well.

As for McIntyre, there are chances that he might miss the show entirely due to his injury.

On the women's side, Meltzer reported that last year's winner Bianca Belair is once again the favorite this year as well. He added that former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley could also return and win the bout.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das