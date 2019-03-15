×
WWE Rumor-killer: 3 Huge recent rumors that are most certainly false

Rahul Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.03K   //    15 Mar 2019, 01:19 IST

Have you heard a rumor about Dean Ambrose recently?
Have you heard a rumor about Dean Ambrose recently?

It is that time of the year when the buzz that surrounds WWE is at its annual peak. The rumor mills come up alive, and the internet is set to a frenzy too many times. This year has been no different. Whether it's about The Undertaker's WrestleMania 35 appearance, or Cena's absence and his own 'Mania appearance. From Ambrose's departure to the Good Brothers refusing to sign a new contract, there's always a new rumor that spreads every day.

As a Pro-Wrestling fan, it's often quite amusing, yet always amazing to have so many stories about art we all love. It's many of our favorite past-time. However, to clear the air about some really high-profile rumors, we present to you this list, that'll take you through 3 recent rumors that are most probably false. 

#3 John Cena vs. Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 35

This would have been great, but...
This would have been great, but...

John Cena vs. Samoa Joe has been the hottest match to have come out of the rumor mills off late. Even since Samoa Joe won the US Championship, Internet dirt-sheets have been relentlessly reporting a WrestleMania match between the two veterans.

The buzz surrounding this match is understandable, as it's a dream match that many fans have wanted for years. However, it looks unlikely that this match will happen at the Show of Shows this year. Another report has emerged lately that there are no plans for Cena vs. Joe. In fact, A John Cena vs. Kurt Angle match looks likelier to happen.

Also, from what we have seen in the fallout episodes of Fastlane, it rather looks that the US Championship might be defended in a multi-man match, that will not really have anything to do with the leader of Cenation.

Also read: 4 Reasons why John Cena should retire Kurt Angle

1 / 3 NEXT
