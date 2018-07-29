WWE Rumor Mill: Huge changes in WWE SummerSlam 2018 match possibly revealed

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 2.03K // 29 Jul 2018, 21:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The upcoming Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins match on RAW could provide clarity

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, speculation regarding a few significant changes to a WWE SummerSlam match was addressed.

Apparently, the possibility of the Seth Rollins vs Dolph Ziggler match-up being altered is indeed very likely. Besides, additional details on the same have also been revealed.

In case you didn’t know…

Reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler successfully defended his title against Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules PPV earlier this month.

Regardless, Ziggler and Rollins continued feuding over the title in ensuing days - following which, the WWE confirmed that the former would defend his Intercontinental Championship against Rollins once again.

For now, the WWE is advertising Ziggler vs Rollins for an IC title match for the SummerSlam pay-per-view that’s set to transpire next month.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that the WWE has also announced a singles match between Dolph Ziggler’s Tag Team partner Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins - to take place on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Additionally, as we’d previously reported - courtesy WrestleVotes, the WWE is considering turning the Ziggler vs Rollins IC title match-up at SummerSlam into a multi-person match.

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer addressed the aforementioned possibility, stating;

“I asked around, and there is at least talk that they may change that match. I don’t know if it’s to a multi-person match. I would presume.”

“The Seth Rollins-Dolph Ziggler match is the one that they’re likely to change.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Furthermore, it’s being alluded that the upcoming singles match between Rollins and McIntyre could potentially feature an angle, this could lead to changes in the Ziggler-Rollins SummerSlam match-up.

What’s next?

Presently the WWE continues to advertise a singles match between Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler and challenger Seth Rollins - with said matchup set to take place at SummerSlam.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV will air from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

What are your thoughts on the possible changes coming to the Seth Rollins vs Dolph Ziggler match at SummerSlam? Have your say in the comments!