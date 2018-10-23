WWE Rumor Mill: Reason Why Elias Turned Face On RAW Revealed

Elias became a babyface by attacking Baron Corbin

What's the story?

Everyone is buzzing about the big turn from Dean Ambrose on his Shield brother, Seth Rollins, from RAW. What went under the radar is that there was one more turn this week...a face turn from Elias.

Cageside Seats revealed why Elias turned face by attacking Baron Corbin with a guitar. The reason is not surprising...it is to make up for the void left by the loss of Roman Reigns.

In case you didn't know...

RAW began on an unfortunate note this week when Roman Reigns revealed that he was relinquishing the Universal Championship because he'd been battling cancer for eleven long years. Later in the night, Dean Ambrose turned heel on Seth Rollins.

This has created a serious dearth of babyfaces in the red brand. Even Braun Strowman seemed to be turning face, following his altercation with McIntyre. He has been behaving as a babyface at WWE Live Events.

The heart of the matter

Elias has a strange sort of relationship with the WWE Universe. While the crowd seems to be on his side, owing to his mock-musical skills and his ability to hold the audience in his grasp, they soon turn on him because he insults their favourite sports team or their home city.

By going face, Elias fills the gap that has been created not only by Roman Reigns' departure but owing to the fact that Dean Ambrose will not be a face either, going forward. This can help him reach his potential, owing to his immense talent that has not always been utilized.

What's next?

It remains to be seen how Elias' performances will change in weeks to come. He cannot insult the cities he plays at anymore, I'm guessing. Whatever it is, I'm certainly along for the ride...sorry, the walk with Elias.

Do you think Elias can be a good babyface? Let us know in the comments.