WWE Rumor Review: Couple split after nearly 3 years together, top star sent home following Live Event walkout, major development in Edge feud

The feud between Edge and The Miz was due to some external influence, with a certain Hall of Famer earmarked to return during it. Meanwhile, some trademark filings led to rumors of WWE bringing back a major show after a seven-year absence.

There were also some unfortunate reports involving the likes of Jeff Hardy and Charlotte Flair, with varying degrees of accuracy. So, without further ado, let's get into the Rumor Review.

#5. Beth Phoenix's return alongside Edge

After Maryse returned to WWE alongside The Miz for his feud against Edge, questions started being asked over Beth Phoenix's potential involvement. PWInsider reported that The Glamazon was being discussed to play a part in the angle, with Maryse's appearance not being a one-time deal.

This rumor was correct, as Phoenix helped Edge defeat The Miz at Day 1 event. The Hall of Famers then defeated the "It Couple" in a mixed tag team match at the Royal Rumble.

The Rated-R Superstar's wife could return alongside him once again. This time, it would be against Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day, who knocked her out during Edge's 'I Quit' Match against Finn Balor at Extreme Rules.

#4. The return of Tough Enough?

WWE trademarked Tough Enough in 2021.

Tough Enough was a reality show where competitors would undergo professional wrestling training. The winners received WWE contracts. With the last of six seasons coming in 2015, it looked like the company may bring it back.

Fightful reported on December 3, 2021, that WWE filed for a new trademark on 'Tough Enough' with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for merchandising purposes.

Whatever their plan was, reviving the reality show seemingly wasn't it. There has been no indication that Tough Enough will ever return.

#3. The future of the Cruiserweight Championship

NXT 2.0 brought about a lot of changes to the developmental brand. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, one of them was discontinuing the Cruiserweight Championship.

It eventually came true a month later, following a unification match for the NXT North American and Cruiserweight Titles between Carmelo Hayes and Roderick Strong.

Hayes won the match and remained the North American Champion, while the Cruiserweight belt was retired.

#2. Jeff Hardy sent home following WWE Live Event

The rumors about Jeff Hardy were true.

Rumors emerged from Edinburgh, Texas, that Jeff Hardy was sent home after a "rough night" at a WWE Live Event. The Charismatic Enigma was seen leaving the arena through the crowd during his six-man tag team match alongside Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods against The Bloodline.

PWInsider reported that Hardy was sent home and wasn't backstage at the following night's live event, with Fightful confirming the same shortly after. Unfortunately, this was true and led to the legendary star's release from the company after he refused to go to rehab.

Jeff Hardy signed with AEW and reunited with his brother, Matt, but he was suspended after being arrested for driving under the influence.

#1. Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo's rumored breakup

The past year saw a lot of speculation about the relationship between Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo. One of them came from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, who was told by multiple sources that the 12-time Women's Champion ended things between her and the AEW star in November 2021.

That rumor was proven false. Charlotte and Andrade got married in May 2022, over three years after they began dating. They are extremely happy together, as evidenced by their occasional social media posts about each other.

Andrade El Idolo returned to the ring after the wedding, but Charlotte Flair is yet to make her WWE comeback. It has been over six months since she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey.

