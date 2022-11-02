WWE Rumor Review: More releases, top star "forgotten" by the company, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE Rumor Review, where we review rumors from a few months ago and see if they came out true.

Today's edition will be amazing as we've got the reason behind a major superstar's release, an update on a dream feud, and a report about the possibility of more releases. A superstar was also on the verge of being forgotten last year. Who could it be?

Without further ado, let us check out the latest edition of WWE Rumor Review.

#5. Big E's main event match at RAW

In November 2021, the company was building towards Survivor Series 2021. Ahead of the November 1 episode of RAW, a rumor sparked regarding the main event of the show.

According to Fightful Select, then-WWE champion Big E was expected to face Kevin Owens in the main event. The company had also scheduled a RAW Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, which could have been the last match on the card as well.

The report was true as Big E battled Kevin Owens in the main event while the RAW Women's Championship match opened the show.

#4. Update on Rey Mysterio's feud with Dominik Mysterio

During this time last year, the father and son duo were actively featured as a tag team that also challenged for the Tag Team Championships on multiple occasions.

However, fans wanted to see Rey feud with Dominik as soon as possible. Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast provided an update on the story.

"Spoke with a source at WWE. The breakup and feud is happening soon," Andrew Zarian tweeted.

The report turned out to be false as the breakup didn't take place until Clash at the Castle in September 2022. The father and son have now finally separated and their feud is seemingly being saved for WrestleMania 39.

#3. More WWE talent releases to come?

While WWE was on a spree of talent releases last year, no wrestler was certain as to when their time in the company would be over. A report from WrestleVotes stated that more releases could be on the way on November 4, 2021.

"I have unconfirmed names, but hearing WWE may be releasing a small number of talent today," stated WrestleVotes.

The report was true, as the company released 19 superstars on November 4 including Nia Jax, Eva Marie, Mia Yim, Harry Smith, and Karrion Kross.

Many of these stars were rehired by WWE in 2022 after Triple H assumed power. Who knows? More of these stars could return to the company soon.

#2. Was Toni Storm "forgotten" by Vince McMahon?

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Toni Storm on her decision to leave WWE Toni Storm on her decision to leave WWE https://t.co/yqFEBZEgYz

Toni Storm was one of the most talented women on the roster in 2021. However, fans noticed that she was poorly booked since her main roster debut.

A report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that she was apparently "forgotten about".

The report can realistically be regarded as true as the company didn't start to try and book her seriously. She later decided not to renew her contract and left the company in December 2021 after a weird storyline with Charlotte Flair.

#1. Reason behind Nia Jax and several other superstars' release

BC WWE @BCool_WWE Nia Jax Confirms Her WWE Release Was Due To Her Vaccine Refusal dlvr.it/SJCCS3 Nia Jax Confirms Her WWE Release Was Due To Her Vaccine Refusal dlvr.it/SJCCS3 https://t.co/5FN6oDSFMz

The company released over 80 wrestlers in 2021, and Nia Jax was one of them. While most of them were due to budget cuts, the former RAW Women's Champion's release had a different cause.

According to the New York Post, Jax not being vaccinated was the reason for her release. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast added by stating that vaccine refusal was the cause behind four WWE releases.

The report was somewhat true, as Nia Jax later confirmed that her release was partially due to being unvaccinated on an episode of The Sessions With Renée Paquette.

"It was like, 'Well, kid, you're not going to be able to fulfill some of your contractual duties'. I was like, 'Well, if that's the case, then that's the case.' Like, it's a business, and I understand you got to run your business," said Nia Jax.

Along with Jax, stars like B-Fab, Keith Lee, and Karrion Kross were also released on November 4, 2021. The reason behind a few of the names could have been vaccine-related too.

