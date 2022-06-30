WWE Rumor Review: The Undertaker's return, former world champion leaving, changes to WrestleMania

Welcome to this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review, as we look at a few top rumors from months ago to determine how they fared.

September 2021 was a hot month for pro wrestling, particularly AEW. Tony Khan's company held their All Out pay-per-view, which was tipped to feature some epic debuts. Reports stated that one of them would be a female star from WWE.

Meanwhile, rumors of a former Universal Champion also leaving the company started around that time. We heard of changes to WrestleMania 38, the immediate plans for Becky Lynch following her SummerSlam return, and a potential comeback for The Undertaker.

So, without further ado, let's review those rumors.

#5 Plans for Ruby Riott to become All Elite

Tony Khan teased a big surprise as the final entrant in the Women's Casino Battle Royal at AEW All Out 2021. This led to rumors of former WWE Superstar Ruby Riott joining the promotion, as reported by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

She would debut for AEW at All Out under her new name Ruby Soho. She won the Casino Battle Royal to a massive pop from the crowd. Soho remains a solid part of the women's division there, having challenged for the women's world title and the TBS Championship so far.

#4 Two nights of WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 was a two-night event.

WWE announced in early 2021 that WrestleMania 38 would take place at AT&T Stadium on April 3, 2022. However, plans for the event would change over the year.

Early September saw a report from Fightful Select stating the company's working plan for The Show of Shows was for it to be held over two nights. That is precisely what happened, as WrestleMania this year became the first two-night edition to take place in front of a full capacity crowd.

It would be one of the most memorable 'Manias of all time while comfortably being WWE's best premium live event of the year so far.

#3 Becky Lynch's opponent at Extreme Rules

Extreme Rules last year took place at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Less than a week after SummerSlam, the venue's official YouTube channel uploaded a promotional video for Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

This was before The EST of WWE earned the title shot at Extreme Rules, rendering the promo accurate. Lynch and Belair faced off in a great match at the event, ending when Sasha Banks returned and attacked both women.

Big Time Becks would go on to face her biggest rival multiple times over the next few months, including at WrestleMania 38. Bianca Belair eventually got her win back from Becky Lynch, becoming RAW Women's Champion in the process.

#2 Rumor on Kevin Owens leaving WWE at the end of his contract

KO has remained put

The final months of 2021 brought about a wave of uncertainty regarding Kevin Owens' WWE status. Rumors flew around regarding his likely departure at the end of his contract. It was set to expire in January, as reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

Following that, Owens began teasing a move to AEW. Jon Alba would then report on his Living the Gimmick podcast that KO was expected to leave WWE when his deal was up. He stated it was very much an internal belief that he would be gone.

The rumor did not come true, with Kevin Owens re-signing with the company. He has had a successful 2022 and even headlined Night One of WrestleMania 38 against Stone Cold Steve Austin.

#1 The Undertaker's rumored return

The New Era @ConnectWWE

Will Be Making

A Return On This Upcoming

From MSG

Do You Guys Think He Will

Be Making An Appearance? According To Reports, The #Undertaker Will Be MakingA Return On This Upcoming #SmackDown From MSGDo You Guys Think He WillBe Making An Appearance? According To Reports, The#Undertaker Will Be MakingA Return On This Upcoming#SmackDown From MSGDo You Guys Think He WillBe Making An Appearance? https://t.co/PlmY9uIifu

The Undertaker retired from the ring at Survivor Series 2020, precisely 30 years after his WWE debut. Since then, he hasn't even shown a glimpse of coming back for another match or storyline.

However, a report from PlanetaWrestling claimed The Deadman would be at the September 10 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, taking place at Madison Square Garden. The Phenom was seemingly rumored to appear on FOX during the broadcast.

This was quite evidently untrue, with the episode going on without any sign of the legend. The Undertaker would get inducted into the Hall of Fame nearly seven months later but, again, doesn't seem likely to return to the company in a prominent on-screen role.

