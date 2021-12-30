×
WWE Rumor Review: Superstar's push halted by Vince McMahon, Daniel Bryan's contract, Plans for three former WWE champions

WWE CEO Vince McMahon; Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson)
K Sai Krishna
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Dec 30, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Listicle

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review. In our review we take a look at rumors from the past and see how they have fared.

We'll check out the backstage reactions from the AEW locker room after Daniel Bryan's exit from WWE. We'll also have a look at potential plans for three former WWE Champions compared to what eventually ended up happening to them.

We all know that Vince McMahon has the final say on everything that happens creatively in the WWE. The boss makes the ultimate decision of who gets pushed to the top, and one superstar's push was allegedly halted by McMahon himself.

Without further ado, let's get started with our rumor review:

#5 WWE's plans for Randy Orton and Riddle

🐍 RK-BRO RULES 🐍#WWERaw @RandyOrton @SuperKingofBros https://t.co/mG1OboAvmg

RAW tag team champions RK-BRO are among the most popular tag teams in the WWE today. However, when the team was initially formed, there were a lot of teases from Orton which suggested that their alliance would only be temporary.

But Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported in May that the duo were set for an extended run. He even went as far as stating that the duo would challenge for the tag titles at some point.

"For the RAW tag titles, A.J. Styles & Omos beat The New Day in a manner where you wouldn’t think of a rematch given two straight clean finishes. It feels early to go with Randy Orton & Riddle as challengers, although at some point that does look like a destination," Meltzer stated.
WHAT A MOMENT to kick off #SummerSlam...@RandyOrton & @SuperKingOfBros have DONE IT! #RKBro https://t.co/augFtOoZ5T

The Viper and The Original Bro ultimately challenged the team of AJ Styles & Omos at SummerSlam, coming out on top to win the Tag Team Titles. RK-Bro have held the titles for more than four months and are currently set to face Street Profits at the Day 1 pay-per-view.

Edited by Brandon Nell
हिन्दी