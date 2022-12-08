WWE Rumor Review: Why female star rejected return, change in plans for Randy Orton, Roman Reigns' dig at ex-champion

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review. Here, we aim to look back at big rumors from nearly a year ago and determine whether they came true.

Roman Reigns had some new merchandise near the end of 2021 that may have been a shot at a former rival, while there were rumors on WWE's plans for multiple RAW stars. This included RK-Bro, AJ Styles, and Omos.

Also, reports indicated who was likely to replace Vince McMahon as the company's CEO. Did they come true? Let's find out. So, without further ado, here is the Rumor Review.

#5. Why Kairi Sane rejected WWE's offer to return

Kairi Sane was written off WWE television in July 2020 and returned to Japan, despite still being contracted to the company. She became an ambassador until her deal expired at the end of 2021.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE wanted Sane to return, but The Pirate Princess did not want to live in the United States. Furthermore, travel between the US and Japan would have been difficult due to the COVID-19 protocols, ruling out any chance of a return.

This rumor is essentially true, as Kairi has remained in her home country since she received the supposed offer to extend her contract. She returned to the ring earlier this year and became the first-ever IWGP Women's Champion.

#4. Rumor on AJ Styles and Omos' break-up

AJ Styles and Omos

It seemed like WWE rushed the split between AJ Styles and Omos at the end of 2021. There was reportedly a reason for it, as the company had big plans for both stars heading into the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, according to WrestleVotes.

The rumor came true, as The Phenomenal One's crushing defeat to Omos was forgotten when he and Edge began their feud for The Show of Shows. The Nigerian Giant was also in singles action at 'Mania. He faced Bobby Lashley.

So, while the former RAW Tag Team Champions lost their respective WrestleMania matches, the plans were significant enough to warrant an early split.

#3. Rumored change in plans for RK-Bro at Day 1

RK-Bro's match at Day 1 was rumored to be canceled.

Montez Ford's absence from RAW left some doubt over RK-Bro's match at the Day 1 Premium Live Event. They were set to defend the RAW Tag Team Championship against the winners of a tag team tournament, but the final between The Street Profits and The Mysterios had to be postponed multiple times.

The match was ultimately slated for the December 27 episode of RAW. However, Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that The Street Profits' proposed victory might not take place on the show, which would have canceled their match against Randy Orton and Riddle at Day 1.

Alpha Academy was said to be replacement challengers, but the rumors were false. The match went ahead, with The Street Profits winning. They would challenge RK-Bro for the titles at the New Year's Day show but came up short.

#2. Roman Reigns' "needle-moving" t-shirt design

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Roman’s new “Needle Mover” shirt is fire! They haven’t missed with his merch since he flipped the switch on the Tribal Chief character. Roman’s new “Needle Mover” shirt is fire! They haven’t missed with his merch since he flipped the switch on the Tribal Chief character. https://t.co/0njvjE2snf

When Roman Reigns debuted his 'Needle Mover' t-shirt at the end of last year, fans instantly caught on that it was a potential dig at CM Punk. The Tribal Chief had mentioned in an interview that Punk wasn't a needle mover like John Cena or The Rock.

Dave Meltzer mentioned the same in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It is most definitely true. While Reigns hasn't confirmed it outright, the reference to Punk was not subtle.

#1. Who was expected to replace Vince McMahon as WWE CEO?

Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon are co-CEOs of WWE.

As 2021 came to an end, Vince McMahon was still very much the boss of WWE. He was the chairman and CEO of the company, but that did not stop talk of who would take over after McMahon.

Dave Meltzer was asked about this during an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at the time, with him stating that WWE President Nick Khan was the frontrunner for the position. His influence within the company had been growing significantly for a while.

This was eventually true, as Khan was named co-CEO alongside Stephanie McMahon following Vince's retirement.

