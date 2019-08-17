WWE Rumor Roundup: Chad Gable to get hilarious new name, Bray Wyatt's message to Vince McMahon and more, 16 August 2019

WWE Rumor Roundup – 16 August 2019

In today's WWE Rumor Roundup, we take a look at Ronda Rousey's role on a FOX TV series, The Rock's status for SmackDown Live's FOX debut, Brat Wyatt's message to Vince McMahon, and Chad Gable's new name, but let's begin with the big news of Roman Reigns' new contract:

Roman Reigns signs new multi-year contract

Like it or not, Roman Reigns is currently one of the best stars on the WWE roster. The Big Dog is not in the title picture right now, but it won't be long before he gets that big push once again.

Reigns returned to the ring earlier this year after a short break he took to battle leukemia. He has been slowly getting back to his best and WWE have ensured that he stays with the company.

The company has announced that he has signed a new multi-year deal and will be continuing with them for the foreseeable future. The former WWE Champion is one of the most decorated stars on the roster, having won the Universal, Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Championships during his career.

Reigns also won the first-ever WWE Moment ESPY award following his return to the ring after battling leukemia. The Big Dog commented on his new contract and tweeted:

.@WWE is my home.

The @WWEUniverse is family.

And I got plentttttty of big fights left. 🤙🏽 https://t.co/en19WJwUtl — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 15, 2019

Chad Gable to get hilarious new name

WWE have been changing or shortening the names of several superstars this year, and Chad Gable is set to be the latest one. The former WWE Tag Team champion (NXT, Raw and SmackDown) is set to be called 'Shorty G' from now on.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that WWE had applied for a copyright for the name 'Shorty G' recently and that will be given to Gable soon. He said:

We noted a couple weeks ago that WWE has copyrighted the name ‘Shorty G’ for a potential character. If Chad Gable is going to be ‘Shorty G,’ if that’s where they’re going with it — I don’t sense a bunch of upward mobility in his future with his character.

WWE have already started laying the foundation for it with Sheldon Benjamin calling him 'short' in a recent backstage interview.

