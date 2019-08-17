WWE Rumor Roundup: Major change to compete with AEW, Edge's return not allowed, and more - 17 August, 2019

Today's WWE rumor mill has some important news on NXT and where it may end up to compete with AEW, King of the Ring brackets and the odds favourites, The Undertaker's Scotland dates, and more.

Let's take a look at the rumor roundup for August 17, 2019.

#1 NXT to move to USA Network

NXT

In October, WWE's SmackDown Live show will move to Friday nights from Tuesday nights and will air on FOX instead of USA Network in a huge deal between FOX and WWE.

WWE could also be moving another one of their shows, NXT, to Wednesday nights and will air on USA Network instead of the WWE Network, according to PWInsider's Mike Johnson:

"There’s a pitch for the series to be moved to Wednesdays on the USA Network starting this October, with the idea NXT would be graduate into a live two-hour series from Full Sail University in Florida. The idea would be for the series to start in that form on 10/2, which of course is the same date that All Elite Wrestling launches its own weekly series on TNT."

There were reports doing the rounds earlier that NXT could move to FOX Sports 1 as a two-hour show. WWE could be moving NXT to USA Network to compete with AEW's newest show which will launch on October 2, 2019 on TNT.

#2 The Undertaker to Scotland

The Undertaker is going to be in Scotland later this year as he is set to be a part of Comic Con Scotland in October as per Edinburgh Live. The Phenom's last few non-WWE appearances were cancelled in the last minute, which many fans thought was WWE diktat to the legendary WWE figure.

He was previously scheduled to make a few appearances in the UK for Inside The Ropes in three cities - Glasgow, Scotland; Manchester and London in England, but all three of those dates for Q&A sessions were cancelled by The Undertaker.

He also pulled out of Starrcast II, where he was set to be one of the few WWE Superstars to appear on the show, which was a fan convention held on the weekend of AEW's Double or Nothing show.

Undertaker's last match with WWE was at Extreme Rules where he teamed with Roman Reigns to face and defeat the team of Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon.

