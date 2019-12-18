WWE Rumor Roundup: Injured Superstar could be out until 2021, AEW want former NXT tag champion and more – 17 December 2019

WWE Rumor Roundup

In today's roundup, we take a look at why AOP attack an injured Superstar on next week's RAW; the epic promo Paul Heyman wrote and more! But before we get into all that, it's best to kick things off with the 2 headline-makers of the day:

Injured Superstar could be out until 2021

Xavier Woods is out with an Achilles injury and there is no exact date for his return. The New Day member has revealed that he could be back in 4-5 months or in the worst-case scenario, be back only for WrestleMania 37!

Talking on WWE's new, The New Day: Feel The Power podcast, Woods said:

“Maybe I'll be back at, like, Survivor Series next year, but maybe not. Maybe I'll be back by 'Mania the year after next, but, like, maybe not. So the chances of that are very low that I would come back that late, but just the fact that there is a percentage chance that could happen, for lack of a better term, like, it just makes me sad." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

All of us here at Sportskeeda wish him a speedy recovery!

Cody Rhodes confirms AEW want Luke Harper

Luke Harper finally got his release granted by WWE and is free to sign with any promotion in the world. All Elite Wrestling is always the first name that is linked with any unhappy WWE Superstar now but now, it looks AEW could actually be signing Harper.

Cody Rhodes was on a media call today and he confirmed that they are interested signing the former NXT tag champion. He said:

“He would be great as part of AEW. He's a name that when you hear they've asked for their release, you definitely think about that and the next steps, for sure. I think he's going to flourish with what he does next, he's very special.”

