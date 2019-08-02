WWE Rumor Roundup: Plans for Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman names his dream WrestleMania opponent and more – 1st August 2019

Daniel Bryan vs Roman Reigns is set to happen!

All the latest WWE news and rumors in one place! Today, we take a look at the main roster star who has officially moved to NXT, The Rock picking WWE's 'Next Big Thing', and more. We start off with news about Daniel Bryan vs Roman Reigns:

Daniel Bryan vs Roman Reigns after SummerSlam

We are still a few days away from SummerSlam and rumours about the feuds after the pay-per-view are popping up. There are several other rumours as well about what WWE plans after the pay-per-view on 11th August, but the one that has caught everyone's eye is Daniel Bryan vs Roman Reigns.

Local advertisements suggest that the two are set to be involved in a feud for some time. Matches between them have been advertised for several live events in September as per reports.

Bryan and Reigns are reportedly set to face off on back-to-back days for Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live at Madison Square Garden in September. They are also scheduled to compete in a match at the WWE live event in Prescott Valley, Arizona on September 28th.

It looks like WWE will be showing Bryan as the one who attacked Reigns at the end of SmackDown Live this week. The former WWE Universal Champion saw a scaffolding fall on him as he made his way for a backstage interview.

The Rock praises Drew McIntyre

The Rock was talking to TMZ when he was asked about who could become the next big thing in WWE. The People's Champ named Drew McIntyre and heaped praise on him:

Personally I like Drew McIntyre. I think he's got a great look and a great build, and especially as he continues to hone in on his craft and connect with the audience, which is always the most important thing.

The Scottish Psychopath took to Twitter to respond to The Rock's statement and said:

In all the conversation about the biggest movie of the Summer, I appreciate such high praise from The Great One. We could all learn a thing or two from his work ethic, “All it takes is all you got”.

In all the conversation about the biggest movie of the Summer, I appreciate such high praise from The Great One. We could all learn a thing or two from his work ethic, “All it takes is all you got” @TheRock #HobbsAndShaw https://t.co/c8sJs6DCYZ — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 31, 2019

