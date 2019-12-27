WWE Rumor Roundup: Royal Rumble winner rejects AEW offer, major push planned for 5 RAW Superstars and more – 26 December 2019

Christmas has come and gone, and it's time for New Year now. The holiday season is an excellent time to relax, but the rumor mill keeps going on and on. Today's rumor roundup is filled with some stunning gossip and exciting plans for WWE in 2020!

The roundup also features a former commentator who was 'fired' by Vince McMahon for making fun of him, Triple H's dream opponents from NXT, backstage plans for Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy and more!

As usual, before we get to the rumors mentioned above, we talk about the headline-makers that got everyone here!

Royal Rumble winner rejects AEW offer

Randy Orton rejected an offer from All Elite Wrestling before signing a new deal with WWE as per Wrestling Observer Radio. Dave Meltzer reports that the 2-time Royal Rumble winner had an offer on the table but decided not to sign it as he was not happy with the amount offered to him.

WOR report that AEW's offer was less than what they were paying Chris Jericho, and thus Orton rejected it. The Viper reportedly wanted to be paid as much as the AEW champion, if not more, but the new promotion was not willing to match his demands.

Orton then accepted WWE's offer and signed on the dotted line, keeping him at the company for another 5 years.

Major push planned for 5 RAW Superstars

Paul Heyman is keen on pushing 5 RAW Superstars in 2020 as per Wrestling Observer Radio. They claim that Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Charlotte Flair, Ricochet and Drew McIntyre are the ones Heyman wants to push next year.

They have [people] that they’re trying to get over. You can see them every week. It’s Aleister Black, it’s Ricochet, it’s Buddy Murphy, it’s Charlotte Flair and it’s Drew McIntyre. They want to get these people over. They want to elevate these people. At least there’s a plan. I rather at least there’d be a plan than just this scattershot nothing where you can watch and think ‘they got no plans.’ At least there’s something going on. They’re attempting to start to build something for the future.” [H/T 411Mania]

We will have to wait and see if the push indeed takes place or if it gets nixed by Vince McMahon.

