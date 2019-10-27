WWE Rumor Roundup: CM Punk's conditions for WWE return, controversial finish planned for Crown Jewel and more – 26th October 2019

WWE Rumor Roundup

In today's roundup, we take a look at the shocking comments about All Elite Wrestling by an unnamed WWE Superstar, Paige taking a shot at Seth Rollins and more. The rumor mill was filled with a lot of interesting gossip after Friday Night SmackDown, and we have the best of the lot right here.

Without further ado, let's start with the two big headline makers of the day:

CM Punk's conditions for WWE return

CM Punk returning to WWE is something all the fans are clamoring of. The former WWE champion might be nowhere near a comeback, but his name is chanted in almost all the arenas.

The rumours have been at an all-time high now, and Punk himself has been adding fuel to them. He was asked on Pardon My Take podcast about what it would take for him to return to WWE and he said:

I don't think they have that much money. Maybe I can be paid in stocks. I think the conversation would have to start at somewhere like, 20–25 [million]. I'm not doing a single (Saudi Arabia show). (H/T Fightful)

Triple H's recent comments on Punk were also too big to ignore for the fans. He revealed that the company is always open to doing business and that the past is forgotten.

Controversial finish planned for Crown Jewel?

WWE's pay-per-view, Hell In A Cell had a controversial finish, and the fans were not happy about it. The WWE Universal Championship match was stopped, and Rollins retained the title.

Now, Cagesideseats report that the company is planning another controversial finish at Crown Jewel. They say that Brock Lesnar is expected to retain the WWE Championship against Cain Velasquez and isn't expected to drop the title any time soon.

Their report read: “Brock Lesnar isn’t expected to lose the WWE championship anytime soon, so expect some sort of schmoz finish at Crown Jewel.”

