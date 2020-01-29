WWE Rumor Roundup: 7-time champion rejects AEW, Major title change cancelled and more – 28 January 2020

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

WWE Rumor Roundup

It's a big roundup today with so many exciting rumors and news pieces covered. We have some major update on the WrestleMania card, Paul Heyman's 2 crazy decisions that made Royal Rumble epic and more!

As usual, we will kick off with the two headline-makers of the day:

7-time champion rejects AEW

Edge made his stunning return at Royal Rumble on Sunday after a 9-year absence. The Rated R Superstar was rumored to be in the rumble but still deceived the biggest pop of the night when his music hit.

He lasted until the very end of the match and was the 2nd last Superstar to be eliminated. Reports have since emerged that he has signed a 3-year deal with WWE and will be competing in a few matches every year while making many TV appearances.

Further details are now slowly coming in that Edge rejected an offer from All Elite Wrestling before making his return to WWE. Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin has revealed that AEW offered the Hall of Famer a deal to work in a few matches while also working as an agent and a backstage producer.

However, Edge rejected the offer as soon as WWE made a favourable offer as well. He is now expected to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania.

Major title change cancelled

WWE changed plans to have Humberto Carrillo win the United States title twice as per Dave Meltzer. He reports that Carrillo was supposed to win it initially from AJ Styles, but they dropped the plan then.

He adds that Carrillo was against supposed to win the title from Andrade, but that plan was scrapped too. Meltzer said:

It wouldn't surprise me that this thing continues and Carrillo gets it back soon enough. The original booking was that Carrillo was going to become the US Champion and things kept getting in the way of that. He originally supposed to win it from AJ. But, you know, things happened and things changed and that's how things happen. This is supposed to be a lengthy programme, so they didn't want to change the title.

Advertisement

And again, I don't know if you're booking this, if you are relegating this match to the pre-show, even though it is at the Rumble and all that, I don't know if I'd want to change the title because the reaction wouldn't be that good. It would probably be better to do it at the TV tapings. So, there you go.

Why did WWE not take the title away from Andrade despite his suspension? Details up next!

1 / 5 NEXT