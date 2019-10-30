WWE Rumor Roundup: Former WWE Champion to return in 2020, backstage news on Alexa Bliss' status and more – 29th October 2019

WWE Rumor Roundup

In today's roundup, we take a look at the offer that could have brought Kenny Omega to WWE and why Asuka and Kairi Sane turned on Paige. Before that, we have some backstage news on the WWE Superstars' reaction to pay-per-views in Saudi Arabia and also Sami Zayn talking about the time he mentioned AEW on WWE TV.

Let's start with the two headline-makers of the day:

Former WWE Champion to return in 2020

Jinder Mahal is currently out of action following knee surgery and is recovering well. The former WWE Champion was talking to Fan Buzz when he revealed that he wouldn't be returning to the ring this year.

The Modern-Day Maharaja last worked for WWE in June when he was up against Ali in a house show. He has since then taken time off to get the surgery done and is likely to be back only for the Royal Rumble.

Talking about his knee surgery to talkSPORT, Mahal said: “I had knee surgery a couple of months ago. So I’m just recovering, resting and now with WWE 2K20 releasing soon, that’s going to be apart of my recovery! I’m going to play as Jinder Mahal, and I’m going to scout my opponents. I’m going to face Brock Lesnar in the video game, so when I come back and face him in real life, I’m already going to have a game plan.”

Backstage News on Alexa Bliss' status

Nikki Cross is set to face Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and the question WWE Universe is asking right now is – “Where is Alexa Bliss?”

Her best friend is set to face Bayley for the title, and the former champion is nowhere to be seen. Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue has now provided an update and said that she is on a break right now as she was not needed in the storyline.

