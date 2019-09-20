WWE Rumor Roundup: 3-time tag team champion may have wrestled his final match, Top RAW Superstar moving to SmackDown - 19th September 2019

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 2.86K // 20 Sep 2019, 04:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman.

You know what time it is! It's rumor roundup time! Okay, that sounded a bit too cheesy.

Anyway, we're back again with another edition of our daily rumor roundup. A lot happened within a day.

One of the biggest Superstars on RAW could be on his way to SmackDown soon.

Vince McMahon wants a talented Superstar to win his first world title on the main roster.

A promising WWE Superstar's in-ring career may have come to an end due to a neck injury.

A tag team and a former WWE Champion could be returning to TV soon.

There were also a few backstage notes regarding Maria Kanellis' pregnancy angle. Also, the roundup can't be concluded without the best character in the WWE right now, The Fiend. There were updates about what the Superstars and officials backstage think about Bray Wyatt and his new alter ego.

So without any further delay, here are the biggest rumors that being talked about:

#1. Jason Jordan's in-ring career may be over

Advertisement

Dave Meltzer opened up about Jason Jordan's current status on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Jordan isn't expected to return to the ring anytime soon.

"Jason Jordan, who also gets asked about, is less likely to return. You never say never, but in his case, it wasn’t looking good and there has been in the past the feeling that his career could be over"

It's been a long time since we saw Jason Jordan wrestle. Let's refresh your memory. The 3-time tag team champion lost the RAW Tag Team titles to The Bar at Royal Rumble 2018, which was his last match inside a WWE ring.

Jordan was taken off TV after his neck injury needed medical attention and he wasted no time in undergoing surgery. The recovery time was said to be one year and a considerable amount of time has passed since then but Kurt Angle's Kayfabe son is unfortunately still not fit to compete.

WWE, however, has found a suitable role for Jordan as he's transitioned into being a backstage producer.

Could we see a Daniel Bryan-inspired miracle? We certainly hope so.

1 / 5 NEXT