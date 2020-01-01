WWE Rumor Roundup: Huge plans for Lars Sullivan canceled, 2 massive returns announced and more – 31 December 2019

Vince McMahon and Lars Sullivan

By the time you are reading this, it may or may not be 2020 in your time but still Happy New Year! Here's hoping that everyone has a great year ahead! Now, let's get to business. WWE have literally have no off days and that is what keeps us going as well. Without entertainment, there is no fun in life.

In today's roundup, we take a look at the WWE legend who was almost knocked out by Mark Henry at a party, What Rusev told Lana after the show went off the air, Vince McMahon felt 'genuine pain' when WWE fans rejected his gimmick idea and more!

But before we get to that, it's time to check out the two big headline-makers of the day!

Huge plans for Lars Sullivan canceled

Lars Sullivan's time on the WWE main roster has not gone according to plans. He was getting the massive push when he got injured and had to be sidelined. More that, it has been filled with controversies and he just can't seem to catch a break.

As per reports, Sullivan was supposed to face Brock Lesnar down the link but all things got axed quickly. Rumours last year suggested that he was being built up to face John Cena at WrestleMania but that too went off the plans as his injury ruled him out.

2 massive returns announced

WWE's Monday Night RAW next week is set to being 2020 with a bang! They have announced 2 title matches for the show – US title match and RAW tag-team titles match – but more than that, 2 returns have been confirmed.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are set to make thier first appearance in some time on the 1st RAW in 2020. There is a good chance that this will be used to build up Brock's match at Royal Rumble where he is rumored to be putting his title on the line.

