WWE Rumor Roundup: 33 year-old retires, Reigns' message to Cena, singles push for tag-team star, Aleister Black's future (17th June 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we take a look at the biggest backstage stories and rumors from the world of WWE. We are just days away from Hell in a Cell which will be WWE's last pay-per-view inside the Thunderdome.

In today's edition, we will take a look at a former WWE Superstar announcing his retirement from wrestling, a big singles push possibly being planned for a tag team superstar, and much more.

Plus, we will take a look at Roman Reigns' scathing message to John Cena and The Rock, given the increased speculation of the two men wanting to face him soon. So without further ado, let us take a look at the top stories and rumors from the day:

#5 Former WWE Superstar Jordan Myles announces retirement

Former WWE superstar Jordan Myles, better known as ACH in other promotions, has announced his retirement from the world of wrestling. ACH left WWE in 2019 after a controversy over WWE's t-shirt design involving his name.

After a long-drawn dispute, ACH was finally let go by the company in November 2019. He returned to the independent circuit and had been making some major waves before announcing his retirement on Instagram:

“No need for the dramatic or emotional word play. As of today I will officially step away from professional wrestling. Thank you all for the support and love.”

Apart from WWE, ACH has worked for major promotions like ROH, Impact Wrestling and NJPW. It is unknown why he has decided to leave the wrestling industry.

During his time in WWE NXT, Jordan Myles won the Breakout Tournament, earning himself a shot at then-NXT Champion Adam Cole. The two men had a spectacular match with Cole coming out victorious. It is believed Myles was in for a big push before his issues with WWE occurred.

