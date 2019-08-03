×
WWE Rumor Roundup: SmackDown Live star teases new gimmick in alarming video, 3 title matches nixed for SummerSlam - 3rd August 2019

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
6.80K   //    03 Aug 2019, 22:58 IST

Liv Morgan and Vince McMahon.
Liv Morgan and Vince McMahon.

It's a slow news day today where the stories have been hard to come by in the usually happening world of WWE.

We hate days like these here at Sportskeeda, but we've still managed to spot a few rumors that are doing the rounds which are worthy of being mentioned in our daily round-up. Surprisingly enough, the most exciting rumor comes from NXT, where a Superstar has managed to impress the officials backstage with his work ethic and professionalism.

A female Superstar teased the introduction of a new gimmick in a bizarre video. Elsewhere, speculation regarding the chaotic backstage scenes from SmackDown Live was also talked about.

Oh, and SummerSlam! The stacked PPV card will reportedly not feature three major title matches. Last but not least, WWE is in the running to sign an experienced former Lucha Underground star by September.

Now that you have a gist of what to expect, let's take a deeper look into the best rumors of 3rd August 2019:

#1. Teaser for Liv Morgan's new gimmick

As we all know by now, Liv Morgan is currently undergoing a character transformation. The arrival of a 'new' Liv Morgan has been expected to happen for a while and we may have finally gotten the first hints of the apparent change.

In an alarming video posted by Morgan's 'professional assistant' Dante Hall, the WWE superstar can be seen sitting aimlessly in a driveway while getting drenched in the rain.

Hall asked whether Morgan was okay, to which there was no immediate response. She would later take to Twitter and commented, "Rain is cleansing."

It seems like an obvious hint at Morgan cleansing her old-self, effectively paving the way for a new gimmick. Morgan's Twitter handle also reflects the character shift that is in the works.

Enter caption

The teaser does far seems very interesting and we can only hope that it successfully translates to engaging TV.

