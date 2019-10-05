WWE Rumor Roundup: 11-time World Champion set for stunning return, Jim Ross rejects WWE Backstage role and more – 4th October 2019

Vince McMahon and Jim Ross

In today's roundup, we take a look at CM Punk confirming talks about a return to WWE on FOX, Braun Strowman's massive salary and of course, the return of a 11-time World Champion! But first, let's kick off with the latest rumour doing the rounds:

Jim Ross rejects WWE Backstage role

WWE Backstage is going to be a show on the FOX Network dedicated to reviewing Friday Night SmackDown. Dave Meltzer now reports that Jim Ross was picked by FOX to be on the show but the Hall of Famer rejected the role because of his deal with All Elite Wrestling.

WON report:

“FOX is in charge of the show, not WWE. The idea is for it to be like UFC Tonight. We’ll see as we’ve never seen a WWE product acknowledge the type of things UFC Tonight did (such as lawsuits against the company, fighters unhappy with money, discussions of unionization, percentage of revenue going to fighters–then again WWE wrestlers are afraid to say anything about money for fear of their push whereas UFC fighters who are good are more open to say what they are thinking even though most are careful).

"To show how much it’s a FOX call, Jim Ross was offered a spot on the show. Ross turned it down, for obvious reasons, but the fact he’d get an offer was telling.”

WWE Backstage is set to premiere on November 5th with Renee Young as the host and Booker T as co-host.

11-time World Champion set for a stunning return

One retired Superstar the WWE Universe is desperate to see back in the ring is Edge and it looks like the return is set to happen. The 11-time World Champion has signed a new deal with the company and could be in line to make an in-ring return as per reports.

WON report: “While it is not confirmed that he will wrestle again, the idea of him wrestling again has definitely been talked about very privately, although we’re not sure if he can get clearance. Those within creative, who admittedly wouldn’t know as this would be kept super-secret, are still under the impression Edge will never be cleared to wrestle again.”

Edge returned to the ring for the first time in several years at SummerSlam this year. While he did not take a bump, he delivered a spear to Elias to kick things off! He has made it clear that he is waiting for a comeback, with all signs hinting at the same!

