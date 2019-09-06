WWE Rumor Roundup: Company trying to stop Superstar from leaving, Erick Rowan's new look - 5th September 2019

The rumor mills delivered the goods today.

We're back again with the biggest rumors going around in the happening world of the WWE. It was a busy day at the rumor mills. It always is whenever a new edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio drops.

WWE's writing team underwent a major shakeup with long-time writers being shuffled across the board. Sticking to writing, this week's Raw saw a change in the scripts as most of the promos weren't given word-to-word to the Superstars.

Elsewhere, the company is trying their best to convince a promising Superstar from leaving. WWE is also planning on having another draft in October that is expected to set in place steady rosters going forward.

Officials backstage are also particularly high on a very misused Superstar. And how can we forget Erick Rowan? The former Wyatt Family member is enjoying the best phase of his career at the moment and there are rumors about a new look being in the works for the former Wyatt Family member.

So without any further delay, here are the top rumors of the day:

#1. WWE trying to convince Kacy Catanzaro to stay

Despite being an NXT Superstar who hasn't been pushed as a top talent on the yellow brand, the report of Kacy Catanzaro possibly leaving WWE has been getting extensive coverage over the past few days.

There are many reasons for the same. She made her name for herself on American Ninja Warrior before coming to the WWE. However, her current popularity is partly because she dates Ricochet and WWE thoroughly highlighting the relationship on social media.

Casey Michael of Squared Circle Siren - who first broke the news of Catanzaro asking for a release due to a back injury - gave an update on the situation by stating that the company is trying to convince her to stay.

She is. Meltzer even said it as well. WWE is trying to get her to stay. https://t.co/veFysKhp8k — Casey Michael (@ifyouseekcasey) September 4, 2019

Meltzer had reported a couple of days ago that Catanzaro had not committed to her decision of leaving just yet, but her departure seemed inevitable as per backstage sources.

Catanzaro's first tweet since the rumour of her exit was released hinted that she may not be going anywhere.

I’m gonna do things people have never seen before. pic.twitter.com/G9KyFjD2R6 — Kacy Catanzaro (@KacyCatanzaro) September 3, 2019

However, the tweet aside, the NXT Superstar is on course to leave the company unless WWE offers her a deal that she just won't be able to refuse.

