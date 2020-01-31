WWE Rumor Roundup: 7-time World Champion to miss WrestleMania, Former IC Champion's possible AEW debut date, AJ Styles' injury update - 30th January 2020

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

AJ Styles

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest rumours and stories from the day. With the Royal Rumble done and dusted, things are heating up for WrestleMania this year.

Two major names are likely to miss the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, whereas a former 2-time WWE Champion will be making his return before WrestleMania. We will also talk about a released Superstar signing with AEW and more!

So let us look at the biggest stories from the day:

#6 The Undertaker and Ronda Rousey to miss WrestleMania

WrestleMania 36 is right around the corner and speculation is high as to which Superstars will be returning around the time for WWE's biggest show. As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter via Wrestling Inc, two big names that will not be part of this year's Wrestlemania are The Undertaker and Ronda Rousey.

It is being stated that The Phenom is not booked for a match at WrestleMania this year, although he may be negotiating an appearance at the event. They also state that although WWE wanted to have Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey to take place last year, the plan was scrapped, and Rousey is not expected to wrestle at WrestleMania 36.

"The company sees Flair as its second biggest female star and highest paid, with Lynch, if you don’t include Ronda Rousey on the list. WWE has also wanted to make Flair vs. Rousey in a WrestleMania singles match, which was the plan for 2019 until Lynch got over so big when Nia Jax broke her nose.

"Still, if Lynch vs Baszler is the key women’s match on the show, then it would have made sense for Baszler to win the Rumble, particularly since a large percentage of the viewership doesn’t watch NXT and isn’t familiar with her, yet she’s in the top women’s match on the show unless Rousey is coming back, which according to what we are told, Rousey will not be wrestling this year at Mania."

1 / 5 NEXT