WWE Rumor Roundup - 9-time champion quits, Triple H is getting a legendary superstar back to the company, Possible hint on major Survivor Series plan

A Hall of Famer seems to have departed the company after recently receiving a major executive position. In Triple H's WWE, however, the replacements are coming in fairly quickly as The Game reportedly plans on getting a close friend back to help him backstage.

We ended the latest rumor roundup with a potential update on the promotion's plans for Survivor Series 2022.

#1. Jeff Jarrett leaves WWE

As first reported by PWInsider, Jeff Jarrett is no longer WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events.

The 6-time Intercontinental Champion returned in 2019 to work for Stamford-based company as a producer and went on to help out in different backstage roles, including creative and live events.

Jarrett was said to have "quietly" stepped away from the company during the COVID-19 pandemic as the organization stopped doing live shows.

It was noted in May this year that the former TNA boss had rejoined WWE as a VP. Double J also appeared at SummerSlam as a special guest referee in the undisputed tag team championship match.

As things stand, Jeff Jarrett is done with his duties, as revealed below by Mike Johnson.

"WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett departed his position as Senior Vice President of Live Events with World Wrestling Entertainment last week, PWInsider.com has exclusively confirmed with multiple sources. The belief among some is he finished his official duties this past Friday, but I can't 100% confirm that timeline."

Jeff Jarrett has been quite a prominent figure in the wrestling world as he competed in Ric Flair's Last Match and continues to share his opinions about the product on his weekly podcast. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Double J!

#2. Road Dogg is returning to work with Triple H

Triple H was always expected to surround himself with known associates, and it seems he has already made his first big move.

PWInsider has revealed that 'Road Dogg' Brian James will soon return to replace Jeff Jarrett as the Senior Vice President of Live Events. The tag team legend was amongst Triple H's closest aides in NXT, who was released in early 2022 after being a part of the backstage setup for several years.

Since his exit, Road Dogg has been a strong voice in the business via his podcast and Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show with Vince Russo.

Here's what was reported regarding Road Dogg's imminent return:

"WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg Brian James will be taking over the position as Senior Vice President of Live Events for World Wrestling Entertainment, PWInsider.com has confirmed."

The former D-Generation X member is the first significant personality that Triple H has gotten back to bolster the executive team. However, another important person from Triple H's NXT is also expected to return to the company's fold, as added by Dave Meltzer:

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Road Dogg back with WWE. Another former key NXT person may be back as well. Road Dogg back with WWE. Another former key NXT person may be back as well.

The belief is that Paul Levesque will gradually re-hire all the key people who assisted him in making NXT a popular brand. Fans should not be surprised to see a few familiar faces during pull-apart brawls on TV in the near future!

#3. Did WWE give away a big hint regarding its plan for Survivor Series 2022?

The next Survivor Series event is scheduled to occur at the TD Garden in Boston at the end of November.

With Vince McMahon not around to call the shots creatively, fans expect to see an improvement in how the company presents the Survivor Series card, which is still regarded as one of the "Big Four" premium live events.

WWE recently unveiled the logo for Survivor Series, and speculation suggests that NXT might not feature as part of the brand wars this year.

As highlighted by WrestleTalk, the logo only follows a red and blue theme, possibly indicating WWE's plans to keep it a RAW vs. SmackDown contest.

It's interesting to note that NXT wasn't involved in the proceedings at Survivor Series 2021, which was voted among the worst shows of the year.

While Triple H has emphasized pushing NXT stars under his regime, the upcoming Survivor Series might not feature the developmental brand in an invasion angle.

