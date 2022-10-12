WWE Rumor Roundup: Another major superstar set to make a return? Details on the future plan for Bray Wyatt, speculation on former AEW Champion leaving

Welcome to today's edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try to bring the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. This edition will look at some stories revolving around big names like Sarah Logan, Jon Moxley, and Bray Wyatt.

There have been reports regarding multiple AEW Superstars, including Andrade El Idolo and Aleister Black, trying to leave AEW to return to work with Triple H. There was also speculation that with Jon Moxley's contract ending, he could contemplate a return. However, this is unlikely to happen:

3) Details on Jon Moxley's future

As per PWInsider, there was a time when Moxley's deal with AEW had expired, and he continued to work for them on a handshake deal. This was similar to what happened to Cody Rhodes as well. However, The American Nightmare left AEW and returned to WWE, while Moxley has signed a new contract around All Out.

It was reported that even though Moxley was not under contract with AEW, the internal belief was that he would not go to WWE. Mox is a former WWE Champion and left the company primarily because of Vince McMahon.

After Triple H became in charge, there was speculation that Moxley might look to return once his contract expires with AEW. However, that is not the case.

2) More on Bray Wyatt's future following his return

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt made his much-anticipated return to WWE at Extreme Rules. As per PWInsider, he will be a member of the SmackDown roster going forward. The star was part of the RAW brand when he was released last year.

His last match on the blue brand took place in 2020. While SmackDown has received Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman as its members, the report also states that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows will become a staple of the RAW brand. The two men returned this Monday on RAW and have teamed up with AJ Styles.

1) Sarah Logan set to return to WWE

Triple H doesn't seem to be done with the returns happening lately. Another major star slated to return soon is former Riott Squad member Sarah Logan. As per PWInsider, she will likely join Erik and Ivar as part of The Viking Raiders when she returns.

A 'Valhalla Awaits' segment on SmackDown this week indicated the return of The Viking Raiders along with a female superstar. Logan is Erik's wife in real life. The company released the 29-year-old in 2020. She briefly returned in the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. She lasted for only 43 seconds before being eliminated by The Bella Twins.

