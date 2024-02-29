WWE Rumor Roundup: Another name has allegedly quit the company, Former champion out with injury, 41-year-old massive superstar to join The Bloodline

Welcome to the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most prominent rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will examine some exciting stories revolving around top names like Roman Reigns, Piper Niven, and Tama Tonga.

The Bloodline saga keeps getting interesting, and a new twist in the story saw The Rock officially join the faction. However, he won't be the only veteran to be added to the group, as another big name is under consideration. Apart from that, we will take a look at the status of Piper Niven amidst injury rumors.

1) Update on Piper Niven's injury status

Recent reports from Fightful indicate that Niven has been missing from television due to a hand injury she sustained last month. It was mentioned that the 32-year-old may have fractured her hand. The former Women's Tag Team Champion's most recent in-ring appearance was in a tag team match against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark on the January 29 episode of RAW.

Niven has been missing from WWE television since that time, while her tag team partner, Chelsea Green, remains a regular presence. Green even competed in the Last Chance Battle Royal on the go-home RAW for Elimination Chamber last week.

2) Tama Tonga could be added to The Bloodline

According to comments made on Wrestling Observer Radio by Dave Meltzer, once Tama Tonga officially signs with WWE, he is expected to align himself with Roman Reigns, The Rock, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa, as they already regard him as part of the family.

"He's on his way. Don't know the role. [It's] very likely, at some point, [he] could be part of the Bloodline situation because he's considered family by all those guys. So if they need somebody new, it could be him," he said.

Although not directly related, the 41-year-old former NJPW star has a deep-rooted connection to the Anoa'i family through his adoptive father, Haku. This special bond might pave the way for his inclusion in The Bloodline, as WWE could craft a storyline based on this existing relationship.

3) Nick Bonnano has left WWE

A recent report from Mike Johnson of PW Insider disclosed the departure of an NXT writer from the promotion. The report mentioned that Nick Bonanno, a member of NXT's creative team, had left the company. His departure reportedly occurred after the last round of television tapings.

His departure comes after another writer, Jennifer Pepperman, left the company and joined AEW. He had been with WWE for a year and had worked for other wrestling promotions before joining the company.

